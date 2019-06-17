Photo Coverage: Wheelhouse Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of LIFE SUCKS

Wheelhouse Theater Company's Life Sucks, by Aaron Posner and directed by Jeff Wise, opened just last night, June 16, 2019. The production runs to September, 1 2019 with a Sunday, June 16 opening night in Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The cast of Life Sucks. includes Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, Stacey Linnartz as Pickles, Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton as The Professor, and Michael Schantz as Dr. Aster.

It's Chekhov without the birch trees. After taking aim at The Seagull with his "explosive" Stupid F*cking Bird, Aaron Posner is back with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic, which received its New York premiere by the red-hot Wheelhouse Theater Company (Happy Birthday, Wanda June). Life staggers. Life confounds. Life is beautiful. And Life Sucks.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Stacey Linnartz, Nadia Bowers, Barbara Kingsley, Kimberly Chatterjee, Michael Schantz, Austin Pendleton, Kevin Isola



David Harbour



Phillip Boykin, Sarna Lapine



Matthew Saldivar, Sarna Lapine



Josh Radnor



Darren Goldstein



Jeffrey Wise



Michael Schantz



Michael Schantz, Rebecca Haden



Kevin Isola



Barbara Kingsley



Austin Pendleton



Michael Schantz, Jeffrey Wise, David Kenner



Nadia Bowers



Stacey Linnartz



Kimberly Chatterjee



Michael Schantz, Kimberly Chatterjee, Nadia Bowers, Austin Pendleton, Barbara Kingsley, Kevin Isola, Stacey Linnartz



