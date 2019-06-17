Photo Coverage: Wheelhouse Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of LIFE SUCKS

Jun. 17, 2019  

Wheelhouse Theater Company's Life Sucks, by Aaron Posner and directed by Jeff Wise, opened just last night, June 16, 2019. The production runs to September, 1 2019 with a Sunday, June 16 opening night in Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The cast of Life Sucks. includes Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, Stacey Linnartz as Pickles, Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton as The Professor, and Michael Schantz as Dr. Aster.

It's Chekhov without the birch trees. After taking aim at The Seagull with his "explosive" Stupid F*cking Bird, Aaron Posner is back with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic, which received its New York premiere by the red-hot Wheelhouse Theater Company (Happy Birthday, Wanda June). Life staggers. Life confounds. Life is beautiful. And Life Sucks.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Stacey Linnartz, Nadia Bowers, Barbara Kingsley, Kimberly Chatterjee, Michael Schantz, Austin Pendleton, Kevin Isola

Stacey Linnartz, Nadia Bowers, Barbara Kingsley, Kimberly Chatterjee, Michael Schantz, Austin Pendleton, Kevin Isola

Stacey Linnartz, Nadia Bowers, Barbara Kingsley, Kimberly Chatterjee, Michael Schantz, Austin Pendleton, Kevin Isola

Stacey Linnartz, Nadia Bowers, Barbara Kingsley, Kimberly Chatterjee, Michael Schantz, Austin Pendleton, Kevin Isola

David Harbour

David Harbour

Phillip Boykin, Sarna Lapine

Phillip Boykin, Sarna Lapine

Matthew Saldivar, Sarna Lapine

Matthew Saldivar, Sarna Lapine

Josh Radnor

Josh Radnor

Darren Goldstein

Darren Goldstein

Jeffrey Wise

Jeffrey Wise

Michael Schantz

Michael Schantz

Michael Schantz, Rebecca Haden

Michael Schantz, Rebecca Haden

Kevin Isola

Kevin Isola

Barbara Kingsley

Barbara Kingsley

Austin Pendleton

Austin Pendleton

Michael Schantz, Jeffrey Wise, David Kenner

Nadia Bowers

Nadia Bowers

Stacey Linnartz

Stacey Linnartz

Kimberly Chatterjee

Kimberley Chatterjee

Michael Schantz, Kimberly Chatterjee, Nadia Bowers, Austin Pendleton, Barbara Kingsley, Kevin Isola, Stacey Linnartz

Jeffrey Wise, Michael Schantz, Kimberly Chatterjee, Nadia Bowers, Austin Pendleton, Barbara Kingsley, Kevin Isola, Stacey Linnartz

  Photo Coverage: Wheelhouse Theater Company Celebrates Opening Night of LIFE SUCKS
