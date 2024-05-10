Steve Ross, Paul Sparks and The Burch Family Foundation to be Honored at Urban Stages Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Urban Stages will present its 40th Anniversary Benefit taking place on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the legendary Players Club. Tickets are available now.

This year’s benefit celebrates the influential theater’s 40th anniversary and draws attention to four decades of championing diverse artists, producing new works, and ensuring art and theater are available to all.

Flowing cocktails, dinner, live music, and a live after-dinner auction will be part of the gala. Auctioneer, Philip Callen (and Urban Stages’ artist), will head an exclusive auction with golf outings, vacation destinations, award-winning wine, theater tickets, and one-of-a-kind art on the block.

Steve Ross, Paul Sparks, and The Burch Family Foundation will receive 2024 Urban Stages Luminary Awards.

Steve Ross has been dubbed “The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret” and has previously headlined Urban Stages’ annual Winter Rhythms music festival. Ross has performed around the world - from Rio de Janeiro to Sydney, from Carnegie Hall to Lincoln Center, and from cabarets to theaters. The New York Times calls him, "The suavest of all male cabaret performers.”

Paul Sparks made a lasting impact as an actor at Urban Stages. He received award recognition for his roles in Coyote on a Fence (2000) and Circumference of a Squirrel (2002). Sparks has since gone on to a prolific career playing memorable roles in TV (Boardwalk Empire, House of Cards, The Night Of, and recently Physical on AppleTV), in film (Mud, Thoroughbreds, The Greatest Showman), and in theater (At Home At The Zoo, Bwd’ The Grey House and recently Waiting for Godot).

The Burch Family Foundation has been a major longtime supporter of Urban Stages’ mission. Additionally, the foundation supports the Henry Street Settlement and other social service organizations as well as organizations that promote education.

Presenters include singer/actor Shana Farr and actress Anne Parisee. Performing on the night are actors Philip Callen and DeLance Minefee reprising a scene from Urban Stages’ 2013 hit Honky by Greg Kalleres, award-winning singer Sue Matsuki, and multi-hyphenated talent Elizabeth Hayden-Passero with director and composer Alex Rybeck.

Tickets are partially tax-deductible and all proceeds will go to Urban Stages’ programming.

Since 1984, Urban Stages has championed diverse artists and new works on its award-winning Off-Broadway stage. The theater has received multiple awards, nominations, and recognition for its critically acclaimed plays, musicals, and music festivals. Primary to its mission, Urban Stages seeks to eliminate the socioeconomic barriers that prevent many from engaging in art, theater, and education. In addition to its Off-Broadway stage, Urban Stages, through its Outreach Program, tours multilingual workshops, plays, and more to libraries across the city, reaching thousands of New Yorkers annually with free arts programming.

Tickets, Tables & More Information: urbanstages.org

