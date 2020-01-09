Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Public Theater's 16th Annual Under The Radar Festival

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

The Public Theater just kicked off the 16th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL last night, January 8. This popular and highly-anticipated festival of The Public's winter season will include artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including Australia, Chile, China, Japan, Mexico, Palestine, Taiwan, and the U.K. Curated by UTR Festival Director Mark Russell, this year's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL continues to expand to venues throughout New York City, in addition to The Public Theater's home at Astor Place.

UTR 2020 features exciting new work at The Public by innovative artists Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang; Back to Back Theatre; Josh Fox; Aleshea Harris and The Movement Theatre Company; Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral and Héctor Flores Komatsu; Ahamefule J. Oluo; Teatro y Su Doble, Aline Kuppenheim, and Guillermo Calderón; Selina Thompson; and Amir Nizar Zuabi. The festival will also include works by Nick Payne, Wang Chong, and Théâtre du Rêve Expérimental; Touretteshero and Battersea Arts Centre; and Suguru Yamamoto at partner venues throughout New York City.

The 12-day festival will also include the return of Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert performances; the INCOMING! works-in-process series; and the Under the Radar Professional Symposium. The Library and the mezzanine will also be open for Under the Radar: Late Night.

Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert returns this year with performances by Ryan J. Haddad, Lucy McCormick, Rizo, and Daniel J. Watts.

Over the last 16 years, The Public's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backgrounds who are redefining the act of making theater. Widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Elevator Repair Service, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, Belarus Free Theatre, Guillermo Calderón, Toshi Reagon, Taylor Mac, and Daniel Fish. These artists provide a snapshot of contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice, and pointing to the future of the art form.

Photo Credit: Mati Ficara

Kristen Krak and Ryan J. Haddad

Ryan J. Haddad

Bruce Gladwin, Simon M. Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott L. Price, and Michael Chan

David Henry Hwang

Lemon Andersen

Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank

Jo Lampert and Justin Levine

Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank

Jo Lampert and Justin Levine

Jo Lampert and Justin Levine

Erika Dickerson-Despenza and Candis C. Jones

Jeff Hiller

Tom Kitt

Sam Pinkleton and Oskar Eustis

Sam Pinkleton

Mark Russell and Oskar Eustis

Ahamefule J. Oluo

Ahamefule J. Oluo and Lindy West

Lindy West, Susan Oluo, and Ahamefule J. Oluo

Amir Nizar Zuabi

Hector Flores Komatsu and the company of ANDARES

Alex Aron

Ugo Chukwu

Whitney White

Javon Q. Minter

Aleshea Harris

Rachel Christopher

Nemuna Ceesay and Carlo Alban

David Mendizabal, Deadria Harrington, and Eric Lockley

Deadria Harrington, David Mendizabal, Javon Q. Minter, Whitney White, Ugo Chukwu, Rachel Christopher, Eric Lockley, Aleshea Harris, and Nemuna Ceesay

Lisa Nicole Wilkerson

D'Vonne Melvin-Eugene Lewis, Tiffany L. Wilson, Izaak Mills, Marina Albero Tapias, Jerome H. Smith, Jason Kyle Cressey, and Marina Christopher

Josh Fox

David Mendizabal, Rachel Christopher, Javon Q. Minter, Whitney White, Denise Manning, Nemuna Ceesay, Eric Lockley, Deadria Harrington, Aleshea Harris, and Ugo Chukwu




