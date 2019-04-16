Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's 17 BORDER CROSSINGS

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) presents 17 Border Crossings, created and performed by NYTW Usual Suspect Thaddeus Phillips (A Billion Nights on Earth), and directed by Tatiana Mallarino (Red Eye to Havre de Grace). This marks Thaddeus Phillips's third collaboration with NYTW, following ¡El Conquistador! in 2006 and Red Eye to Havre de Grace in 2014.

17 Border Crossings opened just last night, April 15, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E. 4th Street New York, NY 10003), for a limited run through May 12, 2019.

With his signature blend of childlike curiosity, adult skepticism, and theatrical imagination, raconteur and NYTW Usual Suspect Thaddeus Phillips (Red Eye to Havre de Grace) returns to the Workshop. 17 Border Crossings begins with a man at a desk on an empty stage and ends up everywhere but, taking audiences on a trip around the world via Phillips's effortlessly fluent storytelling. A chair, table, and bar of lights become the imagined settings for invasive body searches at Charles de Gaulle, ayahuasca experiments in the Amazon, KFC-smuggling in Palestine, and run-ins with Ace of Base on Croatian ferries in this engrossing look at the imaginary lines that divide up the world and the very real barriers they create.

The performance schedule for 17 Border Crossings is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. There will be no performance on Tuesday, April 16 and no 7pm performance on Sunday, May 12.

