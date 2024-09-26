Performers Announced For A TECTONIC CABARET In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tectonic Theater Project's annual gala A Tectonic Cabaret will take place at Current (Pier 59 Chelsea Piers) starting with a 6:30 PM cocktail hour and performances beginning at 7:30 PM.

Directed by Timothy Koch, under the artistic supervision of Moisés Kaufman, with musical direction by Anna Ebbesen, the evening will feature performances by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, Claybourne Elder (“The Gilded Age”), Alyssa Fox (Frozen), spoken word artist Prentice Powell, Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ: The Musical), Sasha Velour (Velour: A Drag Spectacular), and Françise Voranger and the Hybrid Movement Company. Tickets are now on sale here.

The evening will honor Gigi Pritzker, award-winning theater and film producer and the Founder and CEO of Madison Wells, with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award, trailblazing star of stage and screen Colman Domingo with the Jane Fonda Award, and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The A Tectonic Cabaret Benefit Committee is chaired by Aaron Walton and includes Michael Graziano, Erika Kramer, Jeff LaHoste, Scott Johnson, George Slowik, and Tim Wu. A Tectonic Cabaret is underwritten by generous sponsor Perry McKay with additional sponsors Michael P.N.A. Hormel, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Joan Solotar. The Host Committee includes Elizabeth Armstrong, Maria Cristina Anzola, Deborah Barrera, Barbara Broccoli, Ebs Burnough, Cartier, Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Ruth & Itzak Fisher, David Goldman & Debbie Bisno, John Hadity, Erika Kramer & Susannah Schoolman, Alan Kornberg, Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie & Carter McClelland, Marianne Mills, James L. Nederlander, Heather Randall, Gary Ressler, Ann Sarnoff, Nick Scandalios, Jayne Sherman, George Slowik & Brian Callaway, Amy Stursberg, Aaron Walton, Barbara Whitman, and Tim Wu & Eric Murphy.

Tickets for A Tectonic Cabaret start at $375 and are available online at TectonicTheaterProject.org. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit Tectonic Theater Project's development of new works and education through the Moment Work Institute.

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations, and the Drama Desk Award-winning Seven Deadly Sins. Tectonic Theater Project's newest world-premiere plays include Pulitzer Prize for Drama Finalist Here There Are Blueberries, which just completed a record-breaking run at New York Theatre Workshop, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard written and directed by Moisés Kaufman based on Jonathan Jakubowicz's best-selling book, and Velour: A Drag Spectacular in collaboration with legendary drag queen and performance artist Sasha Velour, which made its sold-out world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse this August.

