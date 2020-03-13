COVID19: Broadway Impact
Article Pixel Mar. 13, 2020  
Performances of HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Will Continue at 50% Seating Capacity

Harry Townsend's Last Stand has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Performances of Harry Townsend's Last Stand at City Center Stage II will continue as scheduled. Per Governor Cuomo's advisement, the show will reduce the seating capacity of the theater by 50% to allow for social distancing.

Our audience's health and well-being and that of our company are of the utmost importance and the venue has implemented advanced hygienic and health safety protocol precautions.

We welcome audiences to experience this wonderful play that's relatable to just about every family, starring the iconic Tony Award® winner Len Cariou and the great Broadway actor David Lansbury.

