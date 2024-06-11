People's Theatre Project Opens Submissions For Inaugural 2024 Playwright Unit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



People's Theatre Project has opened submissions for the inaugural 2024 Playwright Unit. This brand new program calls for submissions from Latiné, Black, Queer, and immigrant playwrights who are eager to share their powerful narratives and unique perspectives.

People's Theatre Project, known for its dedication to creating theatre with and for the immigrant community, invites established playwrights to submit a work-in-progress. From these submissions, three talented playwrights will be selected to develop their One Act plays under the mentorship of award-winning playwright Marco Antonio Rodriguez. These new works will have their culmination in PTP's One Act Reading Festival scheduled for December 2024.

Over the past 15 years, People's Theatre Project has been a beacon of artistic expression and social justice, fostering a more just and equitable world through its productions, educational initiatives, and advocacy work. For the last five years, PTP has been particularly focused on developing plays that explore and celebrate the immigrant experience in New York City, a mission that continues to resonate deeply in their 2024 Playwright Unit.

Participants in the Playwright Unit will receive extensive support to develop their work-in-progress into a fully realized one-act play. This includes bi-weekly workshops led by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, actor readings, and feedback sessions designed to refine their scripts. Additionally, playwrights will gain invaluable insights into the business side of theatre from industry professionals and will have their plays presented in a reading festival directed by seasoned professionals.

The One Act Reading Festival will provide a platform for these new works to be showcased to the public. Playwrights will not only see their visions come to life but will also receive a $1,000 stipend for their participation. As part of the supportive environment PTP fosters, meals will be provided during in-person workshops, further emphasizing the community-focused ethos of the organization.

Eligible applicants include Latiné, Black, Queer, and immigrant playwrights who have had at least one professional production. While local playwrights from NYC and its surrounding areas are encouraged to apply, those willing to travel to NYC for bi-weekly sessions are also welcome. The development workshops will take place from late August through November 2024, with the reading festival set for early December.

Submissions are open until July 15, 2024, or until 100 applications are received. Finalists will be notified by August 5, 2024, and invited to online interviews, with the final selection of participants announced by August 16, 2024.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit a resume, a brief artist statement, and a 10-page excerpt of an in-progress play. The excerpt should reflect the playwright's unique voice and provide clear context, showcasing their potential for development into a one-act play of 65-80 pages. Plays must be unpublished, unproduced, and written primarily in English, with a maximum cast size of six actors. Musicals and adaptations are not being accepted at this time.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







