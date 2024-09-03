People's Theatre Project Announces 2024 Playwrights Unit Cohort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



People's Theatre Project has announced the selection of three remarkable playwrights for the 2024 Playwrights Unit: Max Garcia, Montserrat Mendez, and Christin Eve Cato. This marks the inaugural year of the revamped Playwrights Unit program following a hiatus since 2012. The program will culminate in December with a Reading Festival showcasing new one-act plays by the selected writers.

Meet the 2024 Playwrights Unit Members:

Christin Cato is a versatile playwright, actress, and activist known for her work that often addresses issues of social justice and cultural heritage. A proud Afro-Latina, Christin's play Sancocho had a sold-out off-Broadway run at WP in 2023, earning praise for its fierce and poetic storytelling. She shared her excitement about joining the cohort, stating, "I love the PTP community and admire its dedication to establishing equality in the arts, it is an honor to join their Playwrights Unit!"

Max Garcia is a New York-based playwright whose work often explores themes of his Dominican identity, community, and the intersection of culture and family. His play Tigueraje was presented as part of the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. Garcia expressed his gratitude, noting, "I feel blessed to be able to be a part of this year's PTP Playwright's Unit. Writing is my greatest passion in life and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to learn from and work with such great writers!"

Montserrat Mendez is a writer and performer who brings a deeply personal and introspective lens to his work. Raised in Puerto Rico, Montserrat has a rich background in theatre with past plays including The Importance of Being Earnest Part Two: Thoroughly Stupid Things at the NYC Fringe Festival. This cohort marks the first time he will be bringing his full Latino and immigrant culture and identity into his powerful writing and storytelling. Mendez stated, "I so wanted to be part of the Peoples Theatre Project's Playwrights Unit that I convinced myself I wouldn't get in. I am so happy to be here! Over the years, I've sacrificed so much of my voice to the demands of 'the business' that I didn't even know who I was anymore. I am excited and eager to reconnect with my community and to finally put my family's stories on the page. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to reconnect with my roots, my past, and, of course, my future."

The revitalized Playwrights Unit provides a platform for emerging and mid-career playwrights to develop new works that center the voices and experiences of marginalized communities. Under the mentorship of PTP's Literary Manager Marco Antonio Rodriguez, the playwrights will participate in workshops, readings, and feedback sessions designed to bring their unique visions to life. Each playwright will receive a $1,000 award to support their artistic endeavors.

Executive Artistic Director Mino Lora expressed her excitement about the new cohort, stating, "The relaunch of the Playwrights Unit is a celebration of our commitment to elevating stories that resonate with our community. After over a decade, we are thrilled to create a space where underrepresented voices can craft their narratives with passion and authenticity. Max, Montserrat, and Cato are bold storytellers who reflect the heart of PTP's mission, and the world we want to live in, and I cannot wait to witness their incredible journeys unfold this season."

Marco Antonio Rodriguez, Literary Manager and mentor for the Playwrights Unit, shared his enthusiasm:

"I am thrilled to join PTP's 2024 playwright's unit as literary manager and mentor. It is a privilege, honor and joy to be a part of developing the works of such unique, fearless, talented voices. I look forward to building community and sharing these masterworks with the world! WEPAZO CON TO'!"

Creative Producer Jiawen Hu also highlighted the importance of the program, stating, "This inaugural year of the revamped Playwrights Unit is more than just a return; it's a reimagining of what community-driven theatre can be. Each playwright brings a unique perspective that enriches our collective narratives. I can't wait to see how their powerful voices will shine and make a strong impact on audiences."

The 2024 Playwrights Unit will conclude with a December Reading Festival, showcasing new one-act plays by the selected playwrights. This festival will provide a platform for these artists to share their stories with the public, celebrating the culmination of a year of artistic growth and community building.

For more information on the People's Theatre Project and upcoming public readings, visit www.peoplestheatreproject.org.

About the Artists

Christin Eve Cato is a playwright, dramaturg, poet, educator, lyricist, songwriter, and performing artist. She emerges from the Bronx, bringing with her a profound artistic narrative steeped in the rich tapestry of her Puerto Rican and Jamaican roots. In 2023, she made her PTP debut as a commissioned playwright for the World Premiere of The Diamond. Other credits include her Obie Award-Winning play Sancocho (WP Theatre); The Good Cop (Theater Row); and an audio play journey, The Mayor of Hell's Kitchen Presents: A Time Traveling Journey Through NYC's Wild West (Playwrights Horizons). She is a graduate of Fordham University (BA in Political Science & Philosophy) and of Indiana University (MFA in Playwriting). She is also an alumni of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School (Vocal Major). Recent recognitions include the 2023 HOLA nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Playwriting; and an awardee of the 2023 Negocios Now: 40 Under 40 celebrating Latinx excellence. www.christinevecato.com

Max Garcia (Playwright/Actor/Director) is delighted to be making his debut with People's Theatre Project. Recent credits include Tigueraje by Max Garcia, which was presented by the Chain Theater. He is currently a Political Science student at the City College of New York with a minor in Theater.

Montserrat Mendez (Playwright) is a writer born and raised in Rincón, Puerto Rico, and is thrilled to join the Peoples Theatre Project family. Playwriting credits include: The Importance of Being Earnest Part Two: Thoroughly Stupid Things (Outstanding Playwriting Award, NYC Fringe Festival), ¿Donde Está Pedro Mano? (City Theatre, South Florida), and is a writing member of The Portal Project (Flux Theatre Ensemble, 2024 MAP Fund Grant). Montserrat has degrees in English Literature, Theatre, and Spanish Literature from The University of Scranton and is Head of Research and Policy at The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute in Brooklyn, NYC. More at MontserratMendez.com.

About People's Theatre Project

Rooted in Washington Heights and Inwood, People's Theatre Project (PTP) makes theatre with and for immigrant communities to build a more just and equitable world.

Now celebrating its 16th anniversary season, PTP is Manhattan's largest performing arts organization north of Harlem. Through ensemble-based, multilingual, and multigenerational programming, PTP's unique brand of theatre is a powerful artistic platform for immigrants and members of the Latine, Black, and Queer communities.

People's Theatre Project fulfills its mission through:

Production, which includes the development of devised and playwright-driven original theatre, all by immigrants and artists of color;

Education, which provides free access to high-quality arts education through the multi-year PTP Academy for Leadership, Theatre, & Activism for immigrant youth, and Partnerships with schools and libraries across the city for immigrant New Yorkers of all ages; and

Advocacy, in which PTP staff and artists collaborate with elected officials, community leaders, and other organizations to champion immigrant rights, racial equity, LGBTQIA+ rights, and equitable arts & culture funding in New York City and beyond.

Through this multi-faceted approach, PTP activates its artists and audiences to advocate for themselves, their communities, and the world.

In May 2022, the City of New York announced that People's Theatre Project will operate The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante. At 19,338-sf, it will be NYC's largest Latiné theatre and the first cultural center in NYC dedicated to the immigrant experience.

For more information please visit: PeoplesTheatreProject.org.

