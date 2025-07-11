Patton Oswalt Begins Performances at Audible Theater Tonight

Audible will present Emmy and Grammy-winning performer Patton Oswalt on stage for three performances only in his new stand-up show, Black Coffee and Ice Water. Oswalt will perform live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City beginning tonight, Friday, July 11 at 7:00PM, and Saturday, July 12 at 7:00PM and 10:00PM.



Black Coffee and Ice Water will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original on Thursday, November 20, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world. The Audible Original pre-order is now available here.



Emmy and Grammy Award winner Patton Oswalt returns to the New York stage in Black Coffee and Ice Water. Known for unforgettable roles in Ratatouille, “The King of Queens,” and the critically acclaimed Netflix special Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping, the comedian is bringing his razor-sharp wit and observational storytelling to Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre for three performances only. Marking an exciting new chapter in Audible’s foray into stand-up, this brand-new set sees the performer wrestle with religion, wolves, parenting a teenager, and musical theater. He mostly loses. Don't miss your chance to be part of the live recording.



“Oswalt is one of the most polished, literate, and erudite stand-up comics working today. To watch someone so relaxed on stage, so loved by his audience and so sincerely appreciative in return, is always a pleasure.” The Guardian



The creative team for Black Coffee and Ice Water includes Stacey Derosier (lighting design). Narissa Agustin is the production stage manager, theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

