PUCK'D: A MIDDLE-AGED SUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Receive Developmental Reading

PUCK’D: A Middle-Aged Summer Night’s Dream is currently in development and will be presented across three invited industry readings on November 14 and 15, SunnySpot Productions (Bruce Robert Harris, Jack W. Batman and Mickey White) announced today. This farcical sequel to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is written by Matt Hoverman, will be directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, and boasts a cast of eight that includes Abubakr Ali, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Costabile, Patrick Kerr, Kathryn Meisle, Tony Award winner Alex Newell, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers, and Ella Stiller. Sidney J. Burgoyne will read the stage directions. Casting by Tara Rubin / Louis DiPaolo.

The readings will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM and Friday, November 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM at The Five Angels Theatre (789 Tenth Avenue). To inquire about gaining access, please contact mickey@sunnyspotproductions.com.

In PUCK’D, Shakespeare's four young lovers from A Midsummer Night’s Dream are now middle-aged, unhappily married, and chasing after their own teenage kids – who have impetuously fled into the enchanted woods to elope. As they shift from prose to rhyming couplets in iambic-ish pentameter, the four aging lovers once again fall under the forest's spell, must face their fears and, with youthful passions rekindled, decide whether to evolve together or apart. Equal parts hilarious and heartfelt, PUCK’D proves that even the most magical marriages require "returning to the woods" to grow.

