PTP/NYC's 34th Season Features Four Streaming Plays

The plays run online September 24 - October 18, 2020.

PTP/NYC (Potomac Theatre Project), in association with Middlebury College, proudly presents its 34th repertory season, Virtual(ly) PTP/NYC, featuring four streaming plays online running September 24 - October 18, 2020.

Each week a new show premieres on Thursday at 7:30pm EDT on PTP/NYC's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCypQutS9A6faxXsREX-yBPA). After the Thursday premiere the stream will be available through Sunday evening - then it disappears. Viewing is free, but donations of any amount are most welcome and support the ongoing work of PTP/NYC. And 10% of your generosity supports the National Black Theatre, the oldest continuously-operated Black theatre in New York City. For more info visit https://www.ptpnyc.org.

PTP/NYC says, "These four plays, stretching across centuries, wholly different in form, structure and plot, are nonetheless alike in distrust of structures both public and private, mordant humor, and at times a chilling view of the world we inhabit. This season recalls a founding tenet of the company - to present work which reflects 'The nightmares and hoaxes by which we live.'"

September 24 - 27 - Julius Caesar

By William Shakespeare, directed by PTP's Co-Artistic Director Cheryl Faraone.

A visceral, politically urgent thriller. Shakespeare's study of ideology, power and populism - performed (with no togas) by a female and non-binary company from Middlebury College. Running time is 2 hours & 5 minutes.

The cast includes Em Ballou, Ellie Bavier, Becca Berlind, Olivia Blackmer, Nuasheen Chowdhury, Catie Clark, Maggie Connolly, Molly Dorion, Meili Hwang, Charlotte Katz, Wengel Kifle, Emily Ma, Peyton Mader, Gabi Martin, Sara Massey, Wynn McClenahan, Madison Middleton, Gabby Valdivieso and Daphne West.

October 1 - 4 - Don't Exaggerate (desire and abuse)

A political statement in the form of hysteria, by Howard Barker, directed by PTP's Co-Artistic Director Richard Romagnoli.

Robert Emmet Lunney performs Barker's scathing and darkly humorous scan of the 20th century in which a WWI soldier returns from the dead. Running time is 40 minutes.

Howard Barker is a British playwright, screenwriter, writer of radio drama, poet and essayist writing predominantly on playwriting and the theatre. He's the author of an extensive body of dramatic works since the 1970s best known for his plays Scenes from an Execution, Victory, The Europeans and The Possibilities. He's a founding member, primary playwright and stage designer for the British theatre company The Wrestling School. Richard Romagnoli, an associate of The Wrestling School, has previously directed the four Barker plays listed above, along with The Castle, No End of Blame, Gertrude - the Cry, A Hard Heart, and the poems Plevna & Gary the Thief. Robert Emmett Lunney has appeared in six of these productions.

October 8 - 11 - The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage

By Dan O'Brien, directed by Christian Parker.

Dan O'Brien traces the roots of his family's particular unhappiness to learn why his parents and siblings cut him off years ago. The cast includes O'Brien and Alex Draper. Running time is 90 minutes.

Dan O'Brien is an internationally produced and published playwright and poet. The House in Scarsdale was the winner of the PEN Center USA Award for Drama, received a critically acclaimed world premiere at The Theatre @ Boston Court in Los Angeles, directed by Michael Michetti, and was nominated for six Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle prizes including Best Play. His awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship in Drama & Performance Art, the inaugural Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History, the Horton Foote Prize for Best New American Play, and, for poetry, the Fenton Aldeburgh First Collection Prize. Christian Parker is a director, dramaturg and former Chair of the graduate Theatre Program (2012-19) at Columbia University, where he also heads the Dramaturgy concentration.

October 15 - 18 - Far Away

By Caryl Churchill, directed by PTP's Co-Artistic Director Cheryl Faraone.

Confronting our deepest fears, Caryl Churchill's extraordinary play depicts a chilling world where everyone is at war, and not even the birds in the trees or the river below can be trusted. Running time is 60 minutes.

The cast includes Ro Boddie, Nesba Crenshaw, Caitlin Duffy and Lilah May Pfeiffer.

Caryl Churchill is a British playwright known for dramatizing the abuses of power, for her use of non-naturalistic techniques, and for her exploration of sexual politics. Cheryl Faraone has previously directed Churchill's plays The After-Dinner Joke, Vinegar Tom, Serious Money and Top Girls, for PTP/NYC.

Julius Caesar was conceived for Zoom with the help of Adam Cassell. Technical supervision and sound by Allison Rimmer. Original set design by Mark Evancho. Original costume design by Mira Veikley. Stage management by Brianna Beach and Devon White.

Don't Exaggerate, The House in Scarsdale and Far Away are designed by Courtney Smith, who also serves as online coordinator. Graphic design by Valerie Costello. Production coordinator is Devin Wein. Produced by Cheryl Faraone. Assistant producer is Madeline Ciocci.

PTP/NYC (Potomac Theatre Project) continues to redefine politically aware theatre for the 21st century by presenting theatrically complex and thought-provoking work of contemporary social and cultural relevance. Howard Barker is one of PTP/NYC's most produced writers, along with Caryl Churchill, Neal Bell, Sarah Kane and David Edgar. The company's writers are provocative, engaging and often confrontational.

PTP was founded in 1987 by the artistic team of Cheryl Faraone, Jim Petosa and Richard Romagnoli who continue to run the company. Alex Draper is Associate Artistic Director. Since moving to New York in 2007, PTP/NYC has produced 30 main stage productions and numerous late evening readings, workshops and experimental theatre pieces in their After Dark series. The company is committed to the training of young actors and designers, enabling them to work with experienced and generous professionals as they serve an apprenticeship and begin their own work in the theatre.

