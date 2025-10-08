PREMIERES NYC to Present 25 IN 25 Gala in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PREMIERES NYC will present “25 in 25”, a gala event on Monday evening, November 3, 2025 at The Edison Rooftop.

For twenty-five years, Paulette Haupt has been at the heart of PREMIERES—championing writers, composers, and lyricists, and giving bold new musicals the chance to be heard. Her vision and leadership have shaped not only the company, but the landscape of musical theater in New York and beyond. This special evening will honor 25 remarkable years of Paulette’s leadership as she steps down as Artistic Director. Under her guidance, PREMIERES has grown from a small, passionate circle into a vital force for new musical theater. Along the way, it has nurtured voices that have gone on to shape the art form for audiences everywhere.

The organization is thrilled to welcome a new Artistic Director, Kelly Robinson, who brings over 40 years of experience and a lifelong commitment to championing new voices. Kelly joins the organization at a pivotal moment, ready to build on the foundation and lead PREMIERES into an inspiring new era.

The evening, hosted by Mary Beth Peil (The King & I, Anastasia), will feature dinner, stories, and unforgettable performances. In addition to the tribute to Paulette, they will also honor Ed Trach, co-founder, composer and playwright, devoted supporter Wendy MacDonald, and celebrated composer and writer Michael John LaChiusa (Hello Again, The Wild Party, American Eclipse). Performances will include artists such as Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), and Nik Walker (The Lion King), among others.