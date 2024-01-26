Off Broadway's PERFECT CRIME To Offer Expanded Backstage And Onstage Tours

When the Broadway League did a survey a few years ago about what encourages attendance at Broadway shows, the number one incentive to buy tickets to a show was the opportunity to take a backstage tour. Yet only one Broadway show offers a backstage tour and close up experience – but audiences are not allowed backstage or on the stage.

Audiences now have a new and expanded opportunity to see how the Perfect Crime is committed as Off Broadway's PERFECT CRIME is offering expanded backstage and on-stage tours after each performance for free. Audience members must make a reservation for the tour in advance when they purchase regular price tickets to the long running murder mystery which plays at the Theater Center (210 West 50th Street on the corner of 50th Street and Broadway). Tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office directly at 212-921-7862.

After each performance of PERFECT CRIME participants can explore the set and examine where the murders took place, pose onstage with the various suspected murder weapons, and play with the props before moving on backstage to learn more. The tour boasts tech appeal too – with a stop in the tech booth to get up close insights into theatrical lighting and sound design. You'll also be guided through various backstage dressing rooms and learn about the inner workings of a performance. It's a dynamic learning experience for kids and young adults who want to pursue a career in the theater, as well as adult theater fans who don't often get the opportunity to go backstage.

The entire tour takes about 10-15 minutes. PERFECT CRIME is appropriate for audiences over 10 years old and young people in particular find the solving the mystery in the play and the tour afterwards very absorbing. There's also an opportunity to take a customized mug shot.

PERFECT CRIME is the Off-Broadway ‘whodunit' that New York Magazine calls “a true New York murder mystery” and the New York Times calls “a crackling thriller” and recently celebrated a record breaking 36 years and 14,627, performances – continuing its record as the longest running play in NYC history. The perfect show for Law & Order and CSI fans, PERFECT CRIME is a funny, romantic thriller about a psychiatrist who seems to have killed her rich husband (until he shows up very much alive); the detective who is trying to solve the supposed murder while falling in love with the primary suspect and psychiatrist's charming but crazy patient who seems to have killed a few people himself. There are Agatha Christie - like twists and turns throughout.

Tickets for PERFECT CRIME are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

PERFECT CRIME plays in The Anne L. Bernstein at The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street on the corner of 50th Street and Broadway.