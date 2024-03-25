Matt Monaco Joins the Cast of PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Matt Monaco is now starring as Inspector James Ascher in NYC's Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, now playing Off-Broadway at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater.

The cast of PERFECT CRIME also features Catherine Russell, David Butler, Charles Geyer and Mark Epperson.

Matt Monaco's theatre credits include: Murderer/Henry VI/Bishop of Ely in Richard III (The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park), Loren in Gloria (American Conservatory Theatre), Fred in Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), Rift (Luna Stage), Bill in Lobby Hero (Florida Repertory Theatre), Young Scrooge in Christmas Carol (American Conservatory Theatre), Mike in Seared at (Gloucester Stage Company), Lord Capulet in Romeo and Juliet (Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival), George in Stop Kiss and Roma in Glengarry Glen Ross and Altarena Playhouse. Matt holds a BA in Drama from San Francisco State University and an MFA in Acting from American Conservatory

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, PERFECT CRIME tells the story of brilliant but money hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The 'urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time - evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. PERFECT CRIME was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell.