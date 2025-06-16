PATTON OSWALT: BLACK COFFEE AND ICE WATER is Coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible will present Emmy and Grammy-winning performer Patton Oswalt on stage for three performances only in his latest stand up show, Black Coffee and Ice Water.



Oswalt will perform live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City on Friday, July 11 at 7:00PM, and Saturday, July 12 at 7:00PM and 10:00PM.



Black Coffee and Ice Water will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



Black Coffee and Ice Water, Patton Oswalt's 10th hour of brand-new material, marks an exciting new chapter in Audible's foray into the world of stand-up. The Emmy and Grammy-winning performer wrestles with religion, wolves, parenting a teenager and musical theater. He mostly loses.

