Original Cast Recording Of Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey & Kwame Kwei-Armah's THE VISITOR Released Today

Today Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals released the original cast recording of The Visitor on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. With music by Pulitzer Prize/Tony/Emmy/Grammy winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Pulitzer Prize/Tony winner Brian Yorkey, and book by Kwame Kwei-Armah & Brian Yorkey, the world premiere production of The Visitor, starring Tony/Emmy winner David Hyde Pierce and directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, ran at The Public Theater in fall 2021. Professional and amateur licensing of the new musical will also be available worldwide through Concord Theatricals.

"This is an extraordinary new musical that urgently needs to be heard and produced across the country and around the world," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "Its message of compassion and perseverance is delivered through a gorgeous score beautifully performed by this cast and band."

"It has been a great privilege to adapt Tom McCarthy's beautiful film for the stage, and I am incredibly grateful to Sean and everyone at Concord Theatricals for preserving this score, which has been captured so exquisitely by this extraordinary group of artists," said Tom Kitt. "I look forward to reliving the passion and beauty that this great company brought to the piece, as well as Jamshied Sharifi's gorgeous orchestrations, for years to come."

The album features the voices of Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Brandon Espinoza (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Ensemble), Albert Guerzon (Swing), Crystal Joy (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Tarek), Sahar Milani (Swing), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Pauli Pontrelli (Ensemble) and Katie Terza (Ensemble), who cooperatively wrote the liner note for the album.

The Visitor features orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi, music supervision by Meg Zervoulis, music direction by Rick Edinger, and associate music direction by Emily Whitaker. The band is Inna Dudukina, Greg Joseph, Harvey Valdes, Alexanda Eckhardt, Alan Hewitt and Hajnal Pivnick.

The album is produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven and Tom Kitt. It was recorded, edited and mixed by Ian Kagey, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Additional production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

The musical is based on the acclaimed Groundswell Productions and Participant Media Motion Picture written and directed by Academy Award winner Thomas McCarthy. Widowed and living alone, Walter is a middle-aged, white college professor who has lost his sense of purpose. When Tarek, a Syrian drummer, and Zainab, a Sengalese jewelry maker, enter his life unexpectedly, Walter is swept up into their struggle to stay in an America that they have made their home, but cruelly seeks to cast them out.

TRACK LIST:

Prologue Wake Up Tarek and Zainab Zainab's Apology Subway Transition In The Middle Of The Middle Row Two And Three Drum Circle Zainab's Song (Bound For America) Here In The First World World Between Two Worlds What Little I Can Do (Preprise) Where Is Home/No Home Lady Liberty Heart Into Your Hands Blessings Such Beautiful Music My Love Is Free Better Angels What Little I Can Do/Such Beautiful Music (Reprise) Drum Circle (Reprise)

