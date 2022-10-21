Origin Theatre Presents Clare O'Malley Live From Dublin This Weekend

Returning to Origin following her successful one woman piece 'Transatlantic Living' at The Irish Repertory Theatre for Origin's 1st Irish 2022, Clare O'Malley bring's her new musical journey of song to online audiences LIVE from DUBLIN!

Grab a cuppa tea, sit back, relax as Clare O'Malley (Pumpgirl/ The Plough and The Stars @ Irish Rep), along with her three piece band of award winning Irish musicians fuse traditional sounds with the best of jazz and folk. Experience the magic LIVE from the iconic Bewley's Cafe, Grafton Street, Dublin on Saturday 29th 2 :30 PM ET. Don't miss this magic.