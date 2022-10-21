Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Origin Theatre Presents Clare O'Malley Live From Dublin This Weekend

The performance is on Saturday 29th 2 :30 PM ET.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Returning to Origin following her successful one woman piece 'Transatlantic Living' at The Irish Repertory Theatre for Origin's 1st Irish 2022, Clare O'Malley bring's her new musical journey of song to online audiences LIVE from DUBLIN!

Grab a cuppa tea, sit back, relax as Clare O'Malley (Pumpgirl/ The Plough and The Stars @ Irish Rep), along with her three piece band of award winning Irish musicians fuse traditional sounds with the best of jazz and folk. Experience the magic LIVE from the iconic Bewley's Cafe, Grafton Street, Dublin on Saturday 29th 2 :30 PM ET. Don't miss this magic.



More Hot Stories For You


Yale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT to Receive Staged Reading at the Drama Book ShopYale Drama Series Prize Winner JAR OF FAT to Receive Staged Reading at the Drama Book Shop
October 20, 2022

Seayoung Yim’s Jar of Fat, the 2022 Yale Drama Series Prize Winner, will receive a staged reading at New York City’s Drama Book Shop on Monday, October 24th. The reading will be directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy and will feature Zoe Kim, Narea Kang, Annie Yim, Christina Liang, Ina Chang, and more.
3, 2, 1! Brings Three One Acts to The Producers Club Theater This November3, 2, 1! Brings Three One Acts to The Producers Club Theater This November
October 20, 2022

This November, make sure to catch three new one-act plays at the Producers Club, just steps from Times Square. You'll see three exciting new pieces, and the show will run approximately 70 minutes.
TRU To Hold Community Gathering Via Zoom - From Self-Producing To Getting Produced: The Unique Journey Of STRANGER SINGS!TRU To Hold Community Gathering Via Zoom - From Self-Producing To Getting Produced: The Unique Journey Of STRANGER SINGS!
October 20, 2022

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.
Taibi Magar to Direct THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL at New York Theatre WorkshopTaibi Magar to Direct THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL at New York Theatre Workshop
October 20, 2022

New York Theatre Workshop has announced that Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Taibi Magar (Help) will direct the previously announced production of The Half-God of Rainfall by Hay Festival Medal for Poetry winner Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles), part of NYTW’s 2022/23 season.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!