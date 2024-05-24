National Black Theatre and Chelsea Factory Will Host Public Presentation of BLOOD WORK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Black Theatre has announced the public presentation of blood work by Kristen Adele Calhoun (Black Cypress Bayou, Geffen Playhouse) and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Covenant, Roundabout Theater Company). Blood work will begin its public presentation at the Chelsea Factory (547 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001) on Wednesday, June 26 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The six performances provide a rare opportunity for the audience to participate in the development of a new play. Tickets on sale now, NBT is equally excited to announce members of the cast and the creative team for blood work. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.chelseafactory.org/nbt-bloodwork. All tickets are $25.

The cast of blood work will include Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders, Broadway), Vickie Washington (Primer for a Failed Superpower, The TEAM), Thursday Farrar (Aida, Broadway), Darlene Hope (The Doctor, Broadway), Abigail C. Onwunali (The Half-God of Rainfall, NYTW), Gayle Turner ((pray), NBT and Ars Nova), and more to be announced.



When Neisha, a panicked mother-to-be, seeks help at the hospital, a bold team of nurses administers cutting-edge treatment. Despite her mother advocating for more conventional remedies, the medical team sends Neisha propelling into an Afro-futuristic odyssey through the past and present. As Neisha grapples with this unconventional antidote, she learns healing happens in mysterious ways. With the baby's life in the balance, ten generations of women unite to confront a cure that transcends the physical, co-laboring to pave a healthy path for the future.

“It's remarkable to be a witness to the way Kristen has penned her soul on paper through this residency with “blood work.” You can hear the echoes of her generation and those from her past come to meet her in this moment, to liberate her creative power, and ultimately shape this work.” said Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director of National Black Theatre. “To have her collaborator, Tiffany Nichole Greene, as director is a match that thrills me every time they are in the room. “blood work” is literally what the title imbues: they are working the secrets, magic, and power of the blood to awaken the pathway we can use for a brighter future. I hope you will join us as we continue to develop this story as our guests continue to play a critical role in shaping narratives for NBT's I AM SOUL Playwrights Residency Program.”

blood work will feature scenic design by Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma (Wolf Play, MCC), costume design by Sarita Fellows (Death of a Salesman, Broadway), lighting design by Amara McNeil (TEETH, Playwrights Horizons (Assistant LD)) and sound design by Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, and UptownWorks (Las Borinqueñas, EST). Cello Blanks is the production stage manager.



The performance schedule for blood work, June 26 – 30, is as follows: Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm; with earlier showings at 2pm on Saturday & Sunday



Public Presentations are scaled-back productions designed to center the creative process of development that allows our playwrights in residences the opportunity to dream without the pressures of criticism. Attached as the culminating event for our I AM SOUL Playwrights Residency program these presentations have shown up as radio plays, to elevated reading to workshop productions. The goal is to provide a unique opportunity for the playwright to be in the lead and for NBT to generate a creative process that allows their soul to be deeply reflected. At the end of each Public Presentation there is a talkback and feedback session with audience members to share in the experience and help to shape the next iteration of the work as a story builder.

