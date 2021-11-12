OSO FABULOSO AND THE BEAR BACKS! to be Presented at The McKittrick Hotel

INTAR and Radio Drama Network announced today that The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), will present a late-night residency of their new musical, ¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs!

¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs! debuted at INTAR Theatre last summer to great critical acclaim. The book and lyrics are by C. Julian Jiménez with music by P.K. Variance. INTAR has been producing Latino voices in English since 1966 and this season celebrates the artists and crew members of its last mainstage production, Bundle of Sticks by C. Julian Jiménez, before COVID-19 forced the closure of their theater space.

The cast includes C. Julian Jiménez as Oso, Joseph Distl as Grizz, Vasileos Leon as Gummy, and P.K. Variance as Dr. Calvo. Musical direction and guitar are by P.K. Variance with Robert Cowie on keyboards, Ray Rizzo on drums and Jesse Sklar on bass. Set and costume design is by Timmy Schues with sound and lighting design by Alberto Ruiz.

Initial performances will be offered on Friday 11/19, Saturday 11/20, Saturday 11/27, and Friday 12/3 at 11:00 PM. Doors open at 10:30 PM. General Admission tickets are $35, Reserved Seats are $75, and front row Private Tables for two are $350.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for audiences and for the members of our show. Guests attending ¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs! will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Attendees are welcome to dine at the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

As New York continues to reopen, The McKittrick Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to its award-winning Sleep No More experience in February 2022. Tickets are also on sale for the dazzling Speakeasy Magick and New York Times "Critic's Pick," The Woman in Black.

The McKittrick Hotel is located at 530 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.