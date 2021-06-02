OMNIUM CIRCUS Will Launch a Reimagined New Virtual Show June 9

Big changes are coming to Omnium Circus and its world class, multi-talented, multi-abled and multi-backgrounded troupe (www.omniumcircus.org), beginning June 9, when it launches a spectacularly revamped virtual show featuring two exciting new acts along with reimagined favorites and more. Omnium is also expanding its access options to include Spanish language in addition to ASL, captioning, audio description, and plain language features. As the world's most inclusive circus, Omnium Circus has partnered with Disability Unite to let audience members choose how they wish to experience the performance with uniquely accessible streaming technology.

Since its December debut, Omnium Circus has brought extraordinary circus excitement virtually to over 25,000 "children of all ages." A live tour is being planned as the country eagerly awaits the return of large scale live entertainment.

Newly featured performers in the revamped Omnium Circus include the world-famous King Charles Troupe. Recently inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame, the KCT originated in Bronx, New York and got their big break performing at Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus before taking their incredible high-energy unicycle basketball skills to audiences all over the world. Also featured will be Shenea Stiletto, an American gymnast and inductee into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, who represented the U.S. at the 2001 World Games and the 2002 and 2004 World Championships before forming a gymnastics duo that was a finalist on "America's Got Talent." She later also appeared on "Dancing With The Stars" and in Cirque du Soleil among many others.

Omnium Circus is about diversity, equity and inclusion. While many live shows present limited special performances which cater to the specific needs of those with visual, auditory, physical, sensory or other challenges, Omnium Circus is truly a circus for all at all times. And that doesn't just mean the audience. There are numerous multi-abled international performers who delight audiences at Omnium Circus with their extraordinary talents. There has never been a circus like this and there has never been a time when we needed the circus more to unite our hearts.

Founder & Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis spent many years working with the Big Apple Circus on their groundbreaking Circus of the Senses performances as Director of Community Programs. She and her stellar creative team have adapted the art form of circus for 21st Century audiences. "Omnium Circus continues to bring the magic and excitement of the circus to families and children of all ages and abilities through virtual technology," said Lewis. "We are thrilled by the response to our show and are always looking for ways to improve the experience which is why we are so excited to launch this new version of Omnium on June 9."

In addition to the King Charles Troupe and Shenea Stiletto, Omnium Circus: A Celebration of Diversity features a stunning array of world class acts including:

● Hosts Johnathan Lee Iverson (the last Ringmaster of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey) and Brandon Kazen Maddox (child of deaf parents who will use ASL during the show)

● International pole champion Jason Span (First Place, U.S. Pole Sports and Arts National Championship, Silver Medalist at World Championship)

● Acclaimed aerialist Jennifer Bricker-Bauer and musician Dominic Bauer who team up for a breathtaking multidisciplinary artistic display

● Noemi and Elan Espana, 6th generation performers of the legendary Espana family

● Max-i-Mime, hilarious physical comedian who has toured the world with Cirque du Soleil (deaf)

● Jenny Vidbel and her incredible equestrian ballet

● Internationally acclaimed Brazilian strongmen Dupla Mao Na Roda

● "Fan favorite" guest spots from juggler Kevin Kujawa (autistic), Brian Velazquez (blind), Alessia (age 10) and Ilaria (age 8), aspiring young unicyclists from Queens

For show dates, times and tickets for the re-envisioned Omnium Circus, please visit https://omniumcircus.org/tickets/. Follow us on social media to meet the new performers and watch exclusive behind the scenes sneak peeks from the new show.