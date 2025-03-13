OIL & WHISKEY Comes to NYC Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dax Wiley & Kit Nolan will present Oil & Whiskey written and directed by Dax Wiley, music by Kit Nolan. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay St. Brooklyn, NY 11201) with performances on Wed April 9 at 8:30pm, Thu April 10 at 6pm, Fri April 18 at 6pm & Sun April 20 at 4:30pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Two exs meet for a drink. They haven't seen each other in three long years and, somehow, they relive their entire relationship over the course of one hour. The attraction, the highs, the lows, the "fight", and the eventual breakup. Seeing someone may "take you back", but you really don't need to "take them back"...ever again.

The cast will feature Isabel Stewart and Luke Surretsky. The creative team includes Mari Linder (THE RAT).

Dax Wiley (Book, Director) was born and raised in Chicago, cut her teeth in NYC, fell in love in Los Angeles, and broke up in Northern Kentucky in 2020. She loves a good love story and a good breakup story. Previous works include THE LIMBO LOUNGE and GOOD FISHERMEN KNOW A LOT ABOUT SEX.

Kit Nolan (Music) was born in San Francisco, fell so in love in San Diego he followed his now wife, VICTORIA, to Los Angeles, until they finally found their home in Nashville. He has toured the world playing for millions, he has played as a session musician for #1 worldwide hits, but he is happiest composing and producing in a cozy home studio.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

Comments