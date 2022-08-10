North American Premiere of FRATERNITY, A FANTASTIC TALE to be Presented as Part of the Crossing The Line Festival 2022

NYU Skirball and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF)'s Crossing The Line Festival 2022 will present the North American premiere of Caroline Guiela Nguyen's play, Fraternity, A Fantastic Tale, on Friday, September 16 and 17 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball. Fraternity, A Fantastic Tale features an ensemble cast of professional and amateur actors, ages 16 to 79, who take audiences on a fantastic voyage. Co-Presented with FIAF as part of the Crossing The Line Festival.

"Fraternity" is the tale of a freak incident which causes part of the human race to disappears from the planet. Those who remain try to heal and make sense of the unexpected loss. In order to maintain the personal and collective memory of loved ones, people begin to join together to create a new kind of social center: the "Centres for Healing and Consolation." There, people are able to leave messages for the departed and fight the passage of time, trying to keep the memories of loved ones alive. The astounding plot plays out into the next century, in several different languages. Performed in French, Arabic, Vietnamese, and English with supertitles.

Caroline Guiela Nguyen is a French author, playwright, film and theatre director. After studying sociology and performing arts, Nguyen joined the Théâtre National de Strasbour drama school. In 2009, she founded the company Les Hommes Approximatifs. Her work tells the stories of people who usually don't appear on theatre stages. Her plays are based on real, personal stories, and call on actors, both professional and amateur, from various social, geographical, cultural, and spiritual backgrounds. Nguyen is an associate artist at the Odéon-Théâtre de l'Europe.

ABOUT NYU SKIRBALL

NYU Skirball, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators, and thinkers and presents ground-breaking events ranging from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.

NYU Skirball's unique position within New York University enables it to draw on the University's intellectual riches and resources to enhance its programming with dialogues, public forums and conversations with artists, philosophers, scientists, Nobel Laureates, and journalists. nyuskirball.org.

ABOUT CROSSING THE LINE

Crossing the Line, now in its fifteenth year, is an annual citywide festival that engages International Artists and New York City audiences in discovery and dialogue to re-imagine the world around us. The festival is produced by the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) in partnership with leading cultural institutions. This year's edition of the festival takes place from September 9 through October 28. For more information, visit Crossing the Line 2022

ABOUT FIAF

The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) is New York's premiere French cultural and language center. FIAF's mission is to create and offer New Yorkers innovative and unique programs in education and the arts that explore the evolving diversity and richness of French cultures. FIAF seeks to generate new ideas and promote cross cultural dialogue through partnerships and new platforms of expression. www.fiaf.org

TICKETS

Fraternity: A Fantastic Tale will play Friday, September 16 and 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at Fraternity Tickets, by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.

NYU Skirball mandates proof of vaccination for all audience members, performers, crew, and venue staff. Face masks will be required at all times. For complete Covid precautions, visit nyuskirball.org.