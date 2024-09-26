Norm Lewis to Headline Barrington Stage Company Benefit at Chelsea Table+Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s Norm Lewis will headline Barrington Stage Company’s BSC IN NYC benefit on Monday, October 21 at Chelsea Table+Stage at 6:00 pm. Lewis made history as The Phantom of the Opera’s first African American Phantom on Broadway. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables and Chicago. Celebrate BSC’s 30th anniversary season with this versatile artist who will perform Broadway favorites and jazz and pop standards.

Broadway veteran Mary Testa (BSC’s A New Brain) will be recognized with the 2024 William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre. Her many Broadway credits include: Oklahoma!, Wicked, Guys and Dolls, Xanadu, and Chicago, among others. She is the recipient of The Legend of Off-Broadway Award, three Tony nominations, and a special Drama Desk Award celebrating Queen of the Mist and ‘Three Decades of Outstanding Work.’ Previous recipients of the William Finn Award are director John Rando and composer Joe Iconis.



The event honors Board Emeritus Rosita Sarnoff. Rosita was a producer on a number of Off-Broadway productions, including A…My Name is Alice, which was created and directed by Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. After a decade of serving as Board President of Music-Theatre Group/Lenox Art Center, a groundbreaking theater company based in NYC and The Berkshires, she joined the Board of BSC in 2006 and became avidly and actively involved. She was elected Vice President in 2014 and Co-Chaired the Development Committee and the BSC IN NYC Benefit, and was a member of the Finance, Gala, and Executive Committees. Today, she serves on the Board of the Barrington Stage Supporting Foundation and is a Board Emeritus. Off-stage, Rosita was an executive vice president and the director of marketing and business development at Stribling & Associates, the New York real estate firm. She is a graduate of Swarthmore College. She lives in New York and the Berkshires with her wife, Beth Sapery.



The evening begins at 6:00 pm with cocktails, a sit-down dinner, cabaret performance by Norm Lewis and a champagne toast to round out Barrington Stage’s 30th Anniversary Season. Tickets start at $400.



Proceeds benefit the Julianne Boyd New Works Fund. Eda Sorokoff is Chair. Violet Eagan and Rosita Sarnoff are Co-Chairs.



