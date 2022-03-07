New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab Launches With New Musicals By Rob Rokicki, Sara Beth Pfeifer, Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper & Jaime Cepero

New York Theatre Barn will launch the 9th season of its Choreography Lab on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 at 7PM ET. The live and in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Baryshnikov Arts Center (450 West 37th St.) in New York City.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the New Works Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 original musicals to life, often for the first time. Both the choreographers and writers benefit from seeing their piece staged while still in development. Writer Hunter Bell ([title of show], Silence! The Musical, Other World) will be the lab's Guest Moderator. The featured musicals include Rob Rokicki and Sara Beth Pfeifer's Experience Marianas (about an oceanic cult), Jaime Cepero's Francois and the Rebels (a punk-rock retelling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution), and Lynne Shankel and Sara Cooper's Perpetual Sunshine & Ghost Girls (a fresh all-woman+ look at the untold story of the radium girls). All three shows have been featured in New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series.

The participating all female-identifying choreographers include Courtney Laine Self (Experience Marianas), Angela Nicole Patmon (Francois and the Rebels), and Zanza Steinberg (Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls). The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces live. Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer.

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience, as well as tickets to live stream the presentation which can be purchased here. Patrons attending in-person will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols.

Now in its 9th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.