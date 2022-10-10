Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New York City's THE RIDE to Close This Month After 12 Years and 30,414 Performances

Nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, THE RIDE claimed the streets of New York as its stage. 

Oct. 10, 2022  

New York's unique traveling theater The Ride will close on October 16 after 12 years and 30,414 performances.

Read the company's statement below:

When we returned after the long Covid shut down, we hoped that although we came back to a changed world, we would find a way to make the unique and thrilling experience of THE RIDE work in a post-pandemic city.

Unfortunately, we've made the difficult decision to end our unprecedented 12 year run in New York.

Thank you to the brilliant creative team, cast and crew who brought THE RIDE to life over 30,000 times.

And an even bigger thank you to the amazing audiences who filled our seats. You came from Korea, the UK, West 88th street, Sunnyside Queens, Brazil, Westchester, Stamford, Bergen County, NJ, Los Angeles, Dallas, and endless zip codes in between. YOU are what made THE RIDE special.

Guided by two hosts, and adding actors, singers and dancers to the streets, our fleet of custom-built sideways facing coaches presented a show worthy of the ovations we received.

Richard Humphrey, Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer stated. "I could not be prouder of the talented team who produced shows in every type of weather, adapting to traffic jams, street fairs and political conventions to bring the energy of the greatest city in the world to over a million visitors." He continued. "We hope that this is not the end for THE RIDE and to be able to announce future iterations."

Until then, your last chance to join will be October 16th, 2022.

Visit experiencetheride.com for tickets and info.

THE RIDE originally rolled into Times Square, New York on Thursday, October 14, 2010.

It's sister product, THE TOUR, will close simultaneously as the company ceases operations.


