New York City Children's Theater's DORY FANTASMAGORY is Coming to Theatre Row This Spring

This March, NYCCT will welcome NYC families back to the theater for the premiere of the new musical Dory Fantasmagory.

Originally scheduled for the 2019-2020 season but postponed due to the pandemic, NYCCT is excited to produce this new musical based on the first book of the popular book franchise written by Abby Hanlon. Dory Fantasmagory tells the story of Dory, a mischievous 6-year-old girl who just doesn't want to grow up. Her older brother and sister wish she'd stop acting like a baby, but when her siblings need her, it's Dory's imagination and bravery that will save the day.

Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth, co-creators of Broadway's a cappella musical In Transit and NYCCT's Dear Albert Einstein, bring the popular children's book to life as a coming-of-age musical comedy. Michelle Tattenbaum directs the show, with music direction by Robert Frost.

Learn more or purchase tickets on New York City Children's Theater's website.

Dory Fantasmagory

March 20 - April 10, 2022

50 Minutes | Best for ages 4-8

Performed Live at Theatre Row