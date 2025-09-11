New York Children's Theater Unveils 29th Season Featuring 5 Borough Tour and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Children’s Theater has revealed its 29th season with a five-borough tour “Theater for the Very Young” production, FOREST OF FEELINGS, a gift for every child and family across our city. Created by Yo Re Mi and written by Dan and Rachel Costello with direction by Dan Costello, this five-week tour of joy, movement, and emotional discovery begins September 14 at Bronx Music Hall and concludes November 2 at New York Botanical Garden. Other tour stops include Brooklyn Children’s Museum, Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Library, Stavros Niarchos Library, Children’s Museum of Manhattan and Staten Island Children’s Museum. Since its founding in 1996, New York City Children’s Theater has reached over 420,000 children and adults across the five boroughs and surrounding communities.

The 2025-2026 season will continue in December with MY FIRST NUTCRACKER, a holiday classic reimagined for ages 3 to 8 to provide family entertainment in a delightful 50-minute holiday show. Written by Barbara Zinn Krieger and directed and choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, MY FIRST NUTCRACKER celebrates imagination, family, tradition, and female empowerment. Clara-Marie and the Prince travel to a magical kingdom filled with dancing flowers, delicious treats, and a pesky mouse king in this reimagined interactive holiday classic running December 6-21 at Theatre Row.

NYCCT’s 29th season will conclude in the spring with the new musical THE HULA HOOPIN’ QUEEN, directed by Book of Mormon’s Jasmin Richardson and running February 28–March 15, 2026 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). With book and lyrics by Tia DeShazor and music by Derrick Byars, this 50-minute family musical, best for ages 4-8, is an adaptation based on The Hula Hoopin’ Queen of 139th Street by Thelma Lynne Godin. In this world premiere, Kameeka is determined to win and finally become the Hula Hooping Queen of her street. She learns valuable life lessons when she must choose between besting her friend and celebrating her family and community

“It’s my great pleasure to announce NYCCT’s 2025/2026 season, the run-up to our 30th anniversary, featuring three exciting, original productions, each an unforgettable journey,” said Founder and Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger. “Forest of Feelings, our fall five-borough tour for the very young, invites our youngest theatergoers on an interactive, magical adventure to return a lost laugh home. A reimagined My First Nutcracker, our beloved holiday tradition, transports Clara Marie and her friends (the audience) to the Land of Sweets. And The Hula Hoopin’ Queen brings three generations together in a joyous musical journey of remembrance. We can’t wait for our audiences to share in these adventures as much as we’ve loved creating them.”

ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONS:

FOREST OF FEELINGSoriginally presented via Zoom during the pandemic and commissioned by New York City Children’s Theater, is back by popular demand and touring the five boroughs from September 14 to November 2. It is a 40-minute interactive theater experience designed especially for children ages 2–5—but delightful for all ages. Created by Yo Re Mi and written by Dan and Rachel Costello with direction by Dan Costello, this immersive production blends music, movement, and mindfulness to help young audiences explore their emotions in a playful, welcoming environment.

While on a hike, two friends stumble upon a lost laugh. The laugh needs to be returned to the FOREST OF FEELINGS. In an immersive theatrical environment, the audience travels with the friends over water, through a storm, out of a jungle and along a rainbow of emotions to bring the laugh back - using music and yoga-based movement to bring the journey to life. The play explores social and emotional vocabulary and promotes acceptance and understanding of all emotions through mindful language and non-judgment.

FOREST OF FEELINGS 2025 Tour Schedule:

All NYCCT touring performances are free; however, some venues require general admission to enter.

o Sun, Sept 14 – 3:00 PM – Bronx Music Hall

o Sat, Sept 20 – 11:00 AM – Queens Library (Central Branch)

o Sat, Sept 27 – 12:00 PM & 2:30 PM – Brooklyn Children’s Museum

o Sat, Oct 4 – 3:00 PM – Stavros Niarchos Library

o Sun, Oct 12 – 4:00 PM – Staten Island Children’s Museum

o Sat, Oct 18 – 1:00 PM – Brooklyn Public Library

o Sun, Oct 19 – 11:00 AM – Children’s Museum of Manhattan

o Sat, Oct 25 – 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM – Queens Museum

o Sun, Nov 2 – 1:30 PM – New York Botanical Garden

New York City Children's Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER returns with a spellbinding reimagined production designed to inspire young children and stir the hearts of adults who cherish the full-length ballet. It weaves a fantastical tapestry of Nutcracker magic that sparks children’s imagination while rekindling nostalgia in parents. Written by Barbara Zinn Krieger and directed and choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, it will run December 6-21 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). This wonderful holiday tradition, featuring the music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, is best for ages 3 to 8 and runs approximately 50 minutes.

Audiences are invited to be guests at Clara-Marie’s holiday party! As in the classic tale, Clara Marie receives a Nutcracker from her beloved godfather. When the Nutcracker transforms into a Prince, audiences join them as they travel to the Land of the Sweets. Under sparkling skies, complete with dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king, this interactive telling of the holiday classic is specially reimagined for young theatergoers! Blending breathtaking visuals, dynamic movement, spoken storytelling, and immersive theatrical magic, the production whisks young audiences and their families into a world where their participation enlivens the performance. Timeless themes of imagination, curiosity, courage and joy unfold.

The season will conclude in the spring with the new musical THE HULA HOOPIN’ QUEEN, directed by Book of Mormon’s Jasmin Richardson and running February 28–March 15, 2026 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). With book and lyrics by Tia DeShazor and music by Derrick Byars, this new family musical is an adaptation based on The Hula Hoopin’ Queen of 139th Street by Thelma Lynne Godin. It is best for ages 5+ and enjoyable for the whole family. Running time is 50 minutes.

10-year-old Kameeka is determined to become the Hula Hoopin’ Queen of 139th Street and finally beat her rival, Jamara Johnson. But when her mom reminds her it’s Miz Adeline’s birthday, Kameeka has to help get the party ready instead. As the day unfolds with cleaning, cooking, and a few hilarious mishaps, Kameeka discovers that while it’s great to chase your dreams, sometimes the most important thing is showing love and care for those around you. Filled with catchy music, Harlem pride, and a joyful hula-hooping finale, this delightful show celebrates family, community, and finding creative ways to shine.

