New Musical UPSIDE DOWN Comes to AMT Theater in 2025

AMT Theater has announced that it will open a new musical, "Upside Down" for a limited production in March of 2025. The show will feature music and lyrics by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello and will premiere Friday, March 7th at AMT's Off Broadway theater, located at 354 West 45th Street. The director and cast are to be announced shortly.

A recent Gallup poll shows that 92.4% of the country identifies as straight, while 7.6% considers themselves part of the LGBTQ+ community. "Upside Down" imagines a world where those numbers are reversed. Where practically everything is reversed. It's a world where women dominate the military; where public school teachers earn seven figure salaries and where professional basketball players struggle to make a living. Nothing is what it seems and that includes the theater. Jack Tanner and Robert Lyons are a moderately successful pair of writers who dream of one day writing a Broadway show but are hampered by their formulaic 'boy meets boy, boy loses boy, boy gets boy back again' plots. They're convinced that the only way to get a Broadway show is to write something edgy, something anti mainstream, something which hasn't been done before....namely, a 'straight' musical.

"Upside Down" is a romantic musical comedy but with a bite. It attempts to shine a spotlight on those who ostracize and criticize a section of the population based solely on the decision of who they love and how it might feel if the tables were reversed.

"Upside Down" is the ninth production in which Sportiello and Tapper have collaborated on in the past fifteen years. Sportiello produced Al Tapper's "Sessions", "An Evening at the Carlyle", "An Unbalanced Mind", "Bettinger's Luggage" and "David" while writing the book for their shows "National Pastime", "On The Right Track" and "The Paparazzi". The shows "Sessions", "National Pastime" and "The Paparazzi" have been produced in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they won several awards.

AMT Theater was established in 2021 and has quickly become one of the most popular and influential Off Broadway houses in New York.

For more information on "Upside Down" or AMT Theater please contact info@amttheater.org or call 917 388 2630.

