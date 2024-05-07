New Musical FROM HERE to Open Off-Broadway in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renaissance Theatre Company will present the New York run of From Here with a book, music, and lyrics by Donald Rupe (Flying Lessons). Featuring arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey (Flying Lessons), From Here will begin performances on Thursday June 27 for a limited run through Sunday August 11 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Set in 2016, From Here tells the story of Daniel, a 30-something gay man on his journey through life, love, and family when the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub changes his hometown, and him, forever.

“For me, theatre is such an important part of healing and learning, and art can play an important role in honoring and remembering even the worst parts of history,” shared Renaissance Theatre Company Artistic Director and writer Donald Rupe. “We hope that From Here will have a long-lasting effect on its audiences: that those who see it will learn from these life-changing moments, be moved by the people they meet, and that they will honor and remember them moving forward. We cannot wait to bring our musical from our beloved community in Orlando to New York this summer.”

From Here will be led by cast members from the original Orlando production in their New York debuts, including Blake Aburn (Orlando Sentinel's Best of 2020 Critics Pick for From Here) as “Daniel,” Becca Southworth as “Becca,” and Omar Cardona (“The Voice”) as “Ricky.”

Additional cast and creative team will be announced soon.

Comments