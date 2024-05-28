Odyssey Theatre to Present DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Summer Mini-Fest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's ongoing Dance at the Odyssey series, curated by series co-founder Barbara Mueller-Wittmann, has established West L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre as the go-to place to view contemporary dance. This summer, the series presents first looks at new work by cutting-edge choreographers over the course of three weekends.



Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m.



♦ Marianna Varviani and Selcouth Dance Theatre Company present MARK. What marks do we carry? What marks do we leave behind? Inspired by street dance vocabularies and Krump, everyday gestures and contemporary dance perspectives, MARK is conceived and choreographed by Marianna Varviani with movement vocabulary co-creators Tyler Law, Maya Peterson and Kai Toles. Performed by McKenzie Barkdull, Ariana Chavez, Mason Lee, Sophia Fan Lin and Anna Simonova. Original music composed by Yvonne Yifeng Yuan. Watch the promo trailer here.



Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.



♦ Choreographers Breayre Tender and Anthony Hernandez present Dear Life,. In this interactive dance experience inspired by deufert&plischke's “Letters to Dance” project (seen at the Odyssey in 2018) and other of their works, dancer/choreographers Tender and Hernandez, joined by Lisa Gwynn-Tender and Andante Petit-Homme, will guide the audience through a reflection of our past and present to collectively write a message to the future we wish to create.



Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m.



♦ Queer Black choreographer Bernard Brown presents Sugar Odyssey (or the undrowning), a multi-sensory experience excavating our society's contemporary relationship to power, slavery, and otherness created in collaboration with Black Queer sound artist DeFacto X.

AND

♦ Mexican American dance artists Joey Navarrete-Medina and Rosa Rodríguez-Frazier present Fluid Identities: a dance of belonging, a collaborative project that celebrates and explores the fluidity of identity, gender, composition and energy through dance.



Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m.



♦ Choreographer Olivia Liberati presents Mafiosi, exploring the hidden work of the Italian-American mafia, a world in which five families evolved into one of the most in-depth criminal organizations of its century. Danced by Amy Magsam, Tori Gorny, Tayler McGuire, Ande Godwin, Julia Gaspari and Olivia Liberati

AND

♦ Intrepid Dance Project presents Taking Flight. Based on the belief that everyone can dance, Intrepid welcomes all performers, including those who may have previously been turned away from the traditional world of dance and performing arts, regardless of age, size, ability, training or gender.



Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m.



♦ Choreographer Leah Zeiger explores the body's memory, daily habits and mindsets, both physically and emotionally, with You Live in My Spine. Zeiger's somatic technique, the Body Memory Method, was crafted from her approach to understanding her own body's lived experience as a survivor of an abusive relationship and sexual violence. Featuring dancers Alexis Amundarain, Alondra Perez, Amanda Sun and Amina Yufanyi. Original music composed by Max Berlin.



Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m.



♦ hasten dance and Kaia Makihara delve into a shared physical theater work exploring human grief, regret and finality with Bounded by Intervals. Dance artists include Makihara, Chelsea Roquero and Krystal Masteller (“hasten dance”), Jen Lacy, Orlando Agawin and Toby Echevarria, with music composed by Echevarria.



Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.



♦ T O R R E N T and choreographer Caitlin Javech present Rupture, a highly physical duet that investigates the impact of catastrophic events and ruptures — in nature, in our lives and in our relationships — on the body and psyche. Featuring dancers Joe Davis and Rebecca Lee, with an original composition by Tyler Sanders.

AND

♦ Choreographer Gianna Burright presents As if everything was perfect, created in collaboration with performers Natalie Allen, Nicole Hagen and Alex Rix. Raw and intimate, the work reveals a sense of curiosity, joy and despair, silliness and serenity, revealing fantasies, nightmares, memories and utopias, real and imagined. Original music is composed by Sio Tepper.



Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m.



♦ Choreographer Hélène Bouboulis dances Dégagez, il n'y a rien à voir (“Move along, there is nothing to see”), revisiting the precision, speed, balance and control of classical ballet after a 28-year hiatus.

AND

♦ Genna Moroni and G.U.M. (Gorgeous Ugly Movement Collective) present calling from the void. Welcome to the void. Where we all experience absurd contradictions, the complexities of the human condition, and grapple with life's toughest questions. Featuring Marlie Couto, Maija Knapp, Baylie Olsen, Jordan Saenz and Marirosa Crawford.

EVENT DETAILS:



WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025



PARKING:

On-site parking lot: $5.

Street parking available.



TICKET PRICE:

Single tickets: $25

Dance Festival Pass: Choose 3 shows for $60



PHOTOS:

Click here to download high-resolution photos.



HOW:

www.OdysseyTheatre.com

(310) 477-2055 ext. 2



Comments