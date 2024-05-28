Water People Theater to Present New York Premiere Of THE DELICATE TEARS OF THE WANING MOON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Water People Theater will present the New York Premiere of The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon (Las Dedicadas Lágrimas de la Luna Menguante) from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Teatro Repertorio Español, 138 E. 27th Street, NYC, 10016. Performances on Thursdays and Fridays will be at 7pm, Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets start at $27 and are available now.

The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon (Las Dedicadas Lágrimas de la Luna Menguante), inspired by true events, is about human rights violations suffered by those fighting for and communicating truth. The play follows Paulina, a human rights journalist and a determined advocate for victims of femicide and indigenous ethnicities, who has recently emerged from a coma after a brutal attack. She needs to recover her memory and reveal the truth to achieve justice. She only remembers her mother and her daughter. Rodrigo, by her side, makes unimaginable efforts to assist her. In The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon, two journalists are immersed in a world of violence where cruelty is a habit, impunity is routine, freedom is a utopia, and telling the truth is the greatest risk.

The production inaugurated the 3rd edition of the 2019 International Theater Festival in Chicago at the Steppenwolf 1700 Theatre. Unanimously, specialized critics considered it powerful and poetically stirring. The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon is written by Rebeca Alemán, directed by Iraida Tapias, and stars Rebeca Alemán as Paulina and Ignacio García-Bustelo as Rodrigo. The piece will be performed in Spanish with English translation.

For more information, visit https://waterpeople.org/the-delicate-tears-of-the-waning-moon-new-york/.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Rebeca Alemán, founder and Executive Director of Water People Theater. She is an actress, writer, pianist, and journalist. Rebeca has played leading roles in over 38 theater productions, soap operas, and films, including those as Sor Juana Inés De La Cruz, Frida Kahlo, and Camila O'Gorman. She has produced and directed five short films focused on her passion for raising awareness for protecting children and families from violence around the world.

Originally born in Spain, Ignacio Garcia-Bustelo is a New York based actor and stage director. As an actor, Mr. Garcia-Bustelo has worked for the National Theater and some of the most prestigious venues in Spain; here in the US his list of New York and Regional theater credits is comprised of leading roles in classical and contemporary productions Mr. Garcia-Bustelo serves as the Artistic Director of AENY - Spanish Artists in New York; he is a Fulbright Scholar, and holds a BFA from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in Madrid, and a MFA from The New School for Drama in NYC.

Venezuelan playwright, director, producer, and scriptwriter, Iraida Tapias is a Jeff Award Nominee for Best Director. With over 51 years of experience in theater, she has specialized in producing and directing plays by Spanish American authors, with a particular emphasis on Venezuelan playwrights. Iraida has authored seven plays and produced over 30 theatrical performances.

