THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS to Host 90s Night With Jenna Leigh Green & More

​Dust off your Beanie Babies and Pogs because SLIMES is throwing a 90s extravaganza on Friday, May 31, 2024! Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring special guest Danny Tamberelli from "The Adventures of Pete & Pete" and Jenna Leigh Green of “Sabrina The Teenaged Witch.” After the show, stick around for an exclusive talkback session with Danny himself. Don't miss this chance to relive the 90s with one of its iconic stars!.

Danny Tamberelli is an actor, comedian, and musician best known for his work in the 1990s. Best knonw for his role as Little Pete Wrigley on the cult classic show "The Adventures of Pete & Pete," which aired from 1992 to 1996. Tamberelli was a regular on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series "All That," and on the game show "Figure It Out." Beyond his acting career, Tamberelli is a musician and plays bass guitar for the rock band Jounce, which he co-founded.

Jenna Leigh Green is best known as ‘Libby Chessler' from the hit television series ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,' she can soon be seen starring in the upcoming feature film, "Expectations," directed by Chris Robert Riegel. She was recently seen on television as 'Irina Briganti in "The Loudest Voice" opposite Russell Crowe and Seth MacFarlane, "Blue Bloods," "Magnum PI," "NCIS: Hawaii," and "Gossip Girl" amongst others. Jenna co-starred in Guy Nattiv's ‘Skin,' opposite Jamie Bell and starred opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Makkovich in the Pandemic Thriller, "The Survivalist," directed by Jon Keeyes.

Now in its final week and will close on June 2, 2024 as originally announced, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers offers more than just nostalgia; it's a journey through the highs and lows of Marc's eventful career, from his slime-soaked days at Nickelodeon to his culinary escapades on the Food Network.

Part interactive game show, part memoir, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers takes us on one man's extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world's most famous children's game show, Double Dare . He went on to become a household name on the small screen, having a 20-year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible , all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes.

On your mark! Get set! Go! to this one-of-a-kind intimate show that will leave you inspired, hopeful, and feeling like a kid again.

The creative team includes direction by Chad Rabinovitz, set design by Christopher Rhoton, lighting design by Jeffrey Small, co-sound design by David Sheehan & Hidenori Nakajo, and costumes by Scott Jones. The show is general managed by LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier Shacket & Michael Shannon.

The full producing team for THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers includes Lisa Dozier Shacket, Guy Fieri, Jeremy Wein / Existence Media, Bill Strong, Joe Trentacosta, Dennis Trunfio, Kate & Casey Overby, Melissa d'Arabian in association with Marlene & Gary Cohen, Juliana Hannett, Margaret Lazenby, Christopher Rhoton, Jamie deRoy, Brian Heck, Intuitive Productions.

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers was originally developed and produced at Bloomington Playwrights Project & Adirondack Theatre Festival (Chad Rabinovitz, Producing Artistic Director).

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers will perform at New World Stages, playing Monday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM. Tickets are $69 - $299 (VIP tickets with a Meet and Greet). The show will run through June 2, 2023.

