New Cast Announced for THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ+ Off-Broadway

Producers John Lant and Maarten Cornelis with Write Act Repertory and Gatehouse Entertainment today announced a new cast for the Off-Broadway production's 2022 run which includes a return of some favorites. The Importance Of Being Earnestly LGBTQ+, at The Actors Temple, 339 West 47th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) begins performances Thursday, May 12.

The Importance of Being Earnestly LGTBQ+ is a modern, inclusive take on Oscar Wilde's classic story, The Importance of Being Earnest.

Tickets start at $49.50 and are on sale now via Telecharge at www.telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit https://actorstempletheatre.com/ or https://ttps://www.earnestlgbtq.com/.

2022 Cast:

Logan Hurd (John / Earnest), Cameron Keith (Algy), Scotty Kall (Gwen), Julian Socha (Cecil), Kevin Hughes-Noboa (Lady Bracknell), Jaclyn Johnson (Miss Prism), Sarah McAfee (Dr. Chasuble), Kirsten Anderson (Merriman / Lane) with Amari Flynn (Dancer 1) and Rodney J Jackson (Dancer 2). Additional cast members include Jerome Allen-Smith, Andrew Caira, Jonathan Cruz, Chris Godshall, Alexandra Gomez and Francis MacCall