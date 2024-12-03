New 42 Board Elects Henry Tisch As Chairman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New 42 Board of Directors has elected Henry Tisch as Chairman of the Board, effective July 1, 2025. He will succeed Fiona Howe Rudin, who is stepping down from the position of Chairman on June 30, 2025, after serving as Chairman for twelve years. Rudin first joined the Board in 2004 and had previously served as Vice Chair from 2008-2012. She will remain a member of the Board.

Tisch, who has served on the New 42 Board since 2020, is a Tony Award-winning producer and co-founder of Key to the City Productions, a multimedia production company. Through Key to the City, Tisch is a lead producer of the new musical Galileo and the 2025 Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray starring Sarah Snook, in addition to the company's full slate of projects across theater, film, television, and live events. Past productions include the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along and Shabbat on Broadway. Tisch is a co-producer of the Museum of Broadway. Previously, he was a Creative Development professional at the Disney Theatrical Group, where he was involved in the development of new works for both professional and educational markets. In addition to his current New 42 Board position, Tisch also serves on the board of The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), and has led fundraising efforts for the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and Robin Hood.

“Henry is a focused and inspiring leader who shares my passion for making performing arts accessible to all audiences,” said Fiona Rudin. “While it is bittersweet to step down from my role, I am so proud of what we have accomplished over my years on the Board, and I can breathe easy knowing that I am leaving this incredible organization in the most capable hands with Henry, who I am confident will bring his ardent dedication and brilliance to the role.”

“The contributions that Fiona has made to the organization and the Board cannot be overstated,” said Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42. “Her inspiring leadership has driven the organization to new heights. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are incredibly grateful and indebted to her for all that she has done to help grow New 42, our programs, and our reach. We all look forward to working closely with Henry as he takes the reins as a confident leader for the next generation.”

“It is an honor to take on this new role at New 42, an organization whose mission and vision have had such a profound and positive impact on the artistic culture of New York City,” said Henry Tisch. “I have seen firsthand how Fiona's contributions have indelibly strengthened the organization over her tenure, and I look forward to carrying on her legacy of championing the transformative power of the performing arts through its impact on audiences and practitioners of all ages.”

The New 42 Board of Directors is made up of Russell Granet (President & CEO, New 42), Shahara Ahmad-Llewellyn (Co-Vice Chair), Yemi Benedict-Vatel (Co-Vice Chair), Stefanie Katz Rothman (Secretary), and Andrew Sommers (Treasurer), as well as Lynne Biggar, Leigh Bishop, Sharon Coplan Hurowitz, Lili Fable, Kelly Galanis, Tiffany Gardner, Neil Gupta, Bill Irwin, Amy Jacobs, Vinnie Kumar, Ji Park Kwak, Greg Lippmann, John Lithgow, Sarah Long, Sammy Lopez, Isaac Mizrahi, Laura O'Donohue, Kate Peck, Eliot Rubenzahl, Marc A. Spilker, Henry Tisch, Ann Unterberg, Nicole Weiss, Christina Zagarino, and Lucinda Zilkha.

