Neurodiverse EPIC Players Brings SONGS FROM THE SPECTRUM: SUPERHEREOS to Lincoln Center

The neurodiverse theatre company, The EPIC Players Inclusion Company, presents their annual cabaret benefit, Songs from the Spectrum: Superheroes, on Monday, April 6, during World Autism Month. The evening will feature a pre-show reception and meet and greet with EPIC Company members and Broadway talent starting at 6 pm. The cabaret begins at 7:30 at The Clark Theatre at Lincoln Center.

Scott Evan Davis, a multi-award-winning composer and lyricist whose musical Indigo, (featuring Matt Bogart, Telly Leung, Sally Mayes, and Betsy Wolfe) recently had its third Broadway workshop, will direct. Scott shared his involvement with EPIC, "After seeing the EPIC Players production of Little Shop of Horrors, I knew how special this company was. I am thrilled to be involved in this concert and to be welcomed into the EPIC family." (More information on Scott is available at www.scottevandavis.com.)

EPIC's goal is to raise $45,000 which will cover the cost of providing a full year of EPIC programming to 15 neuro-diverse actors.

Artistic Director Aubrie Therrien discussed the upcoming production, "The annual cabaret at Lincoln Center is one of my favorite EPIC events. The company works with Broadway talent to create a magical and entertaining evening that showcases the unique perspective and talent of our neuro-diverse company."

The evening features Broadway stars Ben Bogan (Frozen, Broadway), Scott Evan Davis (Broadway workshop Indigo), Joe Iconis (Music and lyrics to Be More Chill on Broadway), Kathryn Ivie (EPIC Board Member/Joe's Pub), Telly Leung (Played the title role of Aladdin on Broadway, Glee/Fox), and Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark & Drew in Rock of Ages on Broadway).



Broadway talent will be singing beside EPIC company members: Nicole D'Angelo, Travis Burbee, Preston Berger, Ellie Sondock, Nick Moscato, Whitney Blythe, Gideon Pianko, Alex Schiro, Andrew Kader, Anton Spivack, Samantha Elisofon, Jessy Leppert, Gianluca Cirafici, Talia Eapen, Brianna Freeman, Kylie Hogrefe, Harrison Gottfried, Nada Smith, Henry Houghton, Shayna Goldberg, and Jordan Boyatt.



The evening will feature a pre-show reception sponsored by restaurant partners: Pappardella Restaurant, Rosa Mexicano, Hold Fast, Baonanas, Brooklyn Floss, and more.

Tickets include a pre-reception featuring a meet and greet with the cast and Broadway guests, open bar and hors d'oeuvres as well as access to our live auction and luxury raffle. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here: https://tinyurl.com/vchg7gb.

The performance takes place at the Clark Theater at Lincoln Center 165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor (between Amsterdam & Broadway), New York, NY 10023. Subway: 1 to 66th Street.

EPIC's upcoming season includes a neuro-diverse production of Shakespeare's classic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream at A.R.T./New York Theatre's in May. Mixed Messages, an original play by EPIC company member and neuro-diverse playwright Anton Spivack will have its World Premiere in New York City in the summer. Qui Nguyen's play She Kills Monsters will be presented in the Fall. Dates and venues for the summer and fall productions are to be announced.





