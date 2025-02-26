Neil LaBute's COMFORT Begins This April At NJ Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) continues its 28th season with Neil LaBute's Comfort, directed by Evan Bergman. The production runs from April 17 to May 11, 2025, with opening on April 19, 2025, at NJRep's intimate theater in Long Branch. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.NJRep.org.

Comfort, a new play by award-winning writer Neil LaBute, one of America's most distinguished playwrights and filmmakers, follows the complicated, love-hate relationship between a mother and son as they barrel towards the unknown, battling over ownership of a treasured manuscript.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Neil LaBute's Comfort to NJ Rep as part of our 28th season. LaBute's fearless storytelling and razor-sharp dialogue make for an electrifying theatrical experience, and we are honored to present his latest work.” NJ Rep Artistic Director, SuzAnne Baraba.

Comfort stars Jordan Baker (Regional Theater: Lucas Hnath's solo play Dana H; Film: Steven Spielberg's The Post with Meryl Streep; Created the role of “C” in Three Tall Women) and Rudy Galvan (Netflix's His Three Daughters, 2025 Independent Spirit Award). The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, and the production stage manager is Rose Riccardi.

