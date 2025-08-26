Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will present Hannah Senesh, in English, off-Broadway beginning in October. Performances will run October 19 – November 9, 2025 at Theatre Row.

The show is written and directed by David Schechter, developed in collaboration with Lori Wilner, based upon the diaries and poems of Hannah Senesh, translated from the Hungarian by Marta Cohn and Peter Hay, with music composed and arranged by Steven Lutvak.

On the eve of the Holocaust, many left Europe for Palestine to save themselves. Very few went back to save others.

This one-woman show tells the true story of Hannah Senesh, the heroic young Jewish woman who escaped from Axis-allied Hungary in 1939 to the safety of British Mandate Palestine. There she joined Haganah and then bravely volunteered for a daring Special Operations mission to parachute back into Europe to save Jews from the Holocaust.

Hannah’s story and indomitable spirit, along with the moving diary and poetry that she left behind, serve as an enduring inspiration to people everywhere standing up to the powers of hatred and oppression.