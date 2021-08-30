National Queer Theater Announces Full Line Up for THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

National Queer Theater has announced a full line up of actors and writers for their special edition round of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. Hosted in partnership with The 24 Hour Plays and The Dramatists Guild of America, the evening features brand-new monologues written, rehearsed and recorded in 24 hours by NQT's New Visions Fellows, a fellowship supporting the work of Black Trans and gender non-conforming artists.

Beginning at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 31st, one monologue will be released every 15 minutes on Instagram @nationalqueertheater.

Actors will include Travis Coles, Arjun Dhawan, kARE: Karen Eilbacher, Samy Figaredo, Dillon Heape, Z Infante, Kevin Kantor, Pooya Mohseni, James Pierce A. III, Logan Rozos, Sushma Saha and Ianne Fields Stewart.

Writers will include Roger Q. Mason and New Visions fellows, Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko (he/they) and Ayla Xuân Chi Sullivan (they/them), finalists Storm Thomas, Chantal Vorobei Thieves (she/her), and Alexander Paris (they/them), and honorable mentions Brei Bandy (they/them), Nay Harris (they/them), Jahquale Mazyck (he/they), Jae W.B. (they/she), Chamari White-Mink (they/them), and Taylor Steele (she/her).

"We are thrilled to work with The 24 Hour Plays and Dramatists Guild of America to uplift and showcase Black trans and gender non-conforming artists and storytellers through our New Visions Fellowship, led by Playwright Roger Q. Mason," says Adam Odsess-Rubin, National Queer Theater Founding Artistic Director. "The New Visions Fellowship is not only a professional opportunity for playwrights, but also a clarion call to the theater industry. Hiring trans artists is not a 'gimmick' as some producers might think. Trans artists are essential members of the theater community, and it is vital for us to cast trans actors and support trans stories."

Beginning at 6:00 PM on Monday evening, the actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers wrote new monologues for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues on Tuesday morning at 10 AM, will film their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

