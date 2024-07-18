NY Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's BANSHEE is Coming to CHAIN SUMMER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chain Theatre will present the 2024 edition of the CHAIN SUMMER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL, featuring the New York premiere of BANSHEE by award-winning writer John Patrick Shanley, the world debut of the Jesse Eisenberg-produced CATCH by Jeryl Brunner, and two new plays by 2024 ScreenCraft Stage Play Competition grand prize winner Matthew McLachlan. The festival will feature over 50 new plays at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018). The festival begins Thursday, August 8 and continues through Sunday, September 1.

Tickets will be $23 in advance and $26 at the door. More information available at www.chaintheatre.org



Now one of the largest theatre festivals in New York City, The CHAIN SUMMER ONE ACT FESTIVAL will celebrate over 50 plays this summer. The festival is a hub for new work by established and emerging artists. Chain Theatre is once again opening its doors to New York City’s playwrights, actors, and directors for a festival of original works. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a ‘mix-tape’ of LIVE THEATRE. Past festivals have included original works by Broadway's Lyle Kessler (Orphans) and award-winning actor, and writer Eric Bogosian (AMC’s Interview With The Vampire). Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting festival of live performances created by the best artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.





Three highlights of the festival include:



The New York premiere of BANSHEE by John Patrick Shanley. Starring Elizabeth Bays (Off-Broadway SIMPATICO) and Erik Betancourt (Broadway's COST OF LIVING, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY) directed by David Zayas Jr. (Off-Broadway SIMPATICO), BANSHEE is a mystical comedy about a banshee, a fantastical Irish spirit, who pays an ailing teacher a visit and makes him an otherworldly proposal.



Academy Award-nominee Jesse Eisenberg returns to the Chain as the co-producer of CATCH by Jeryl Brunner. Eisenberg and Brunner originally collaborated on the critically acclaimed DILL during the Chain Winter One-Act Festival, which marked Eisenberg’s stage directorial debut. Eisenberg co-produces CATCH with Anna Strout and Barbara Toy.

Lastly, Matthew McLachlan returns to the Chain with two new plays: ONLINE DATES ARE HARD TO HANDLE, directed by David Zayas Jr., and WHO YOU ARE TO ME, directed by Lee Zayas. McLachlan is the 2024 ScreenCraft Stage Play Competition Grand Prize Winner for THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, which was a world premiere at the Chain Theatre in 2023.



