NY Classical Theatre Presents A Free Virtual Reading Of KING LEAR

NY Classical Theatre, New York City's all-free Off-Broadway Equity theatre company, will present a free virtual zoom reading of William Shakespeare's King Lear on Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 pm, as a fundraiser for an intended full production later this year. For details or to register for the event, visit https://nyclassical.org/king-lear.



The rehearsed virtual reading, adapted and directed by Mr. Burdman, will utilize the "happy ending" of Nahum Tate's 1681 adaptation, which was popular in England for over 150 years, until Shakespeare's original tragic text was restored in 1838. The Tate version of King Lear has not been performed in New York City in over 30 years. In its full production, NY Classical intends to stage Shakespeare's and Tate's versions on alternate nights.



NY Classical firmly believes that everyone, regardless of social, economic, or educational background, should have the opportunity to enjoy live professional theatre together as a community. In this time of worldwide pandemic and with echoes of the Bubonic Plague which ravaged Shakespeare's England, NY Classical is bringing this dramatic masterpiece directly to audiences in their place of shelter.

The reading of King Lear will feature a cast of seven Equity actors, who will all be receiving salary, health insurance and pension benefits for the rehearsals and performance. The cast will feature Connie Castanzo as Cordelia/Fool, Vivia Font as Goneril/Cornwall, Josh Jeffers as Edmund/Kent, John Michalski as King Lear, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Regan/Albany, Nick Salamone as Gloucester and Luke Zimmerman as Edgar/Oswald.



Casting director is Stephanie Klapper. Voice and Speech Coach is Joan Melton. Production Stage Manager is Yetti Steinman. Assistant Stage Manager is Madison Lane.



While the reading is free and open to the public, NY Classical is requesting a $30 per person suggested contribution to offset the cost of the benefit and to raise funds toward a full production.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You