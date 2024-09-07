NOTES FROM A NARCISSISTIC NEGRO AND OTHER N WORDS to Play United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Beyond Broadway has announced the world premiere production of Notes from a Narcissistic Negro and Other N Words as part of the United Solo Fesitival Fall 2024 at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. Written and performed by theatre artist Elizabeth June, NNN is a dramedy detailing her childhood & clergy sexual abuse and cancer survival. All songs, stories, spoken word and stand-up sets are a testimony of her triumph over trauma. Tickets are available for this ONE-NIGHT-ONLY performance here.

Notes from a Narcissistic Negro and Other N Words is a solo show written and performed by Elizabeth June detailing her experience with CSA: Childhood Sexual Abuse, Clergy Sexual Abuse, and Cancer Survival. Under the direction of Malini Singh McDonald, the piece features songs, stories, spoken word, and stand-up sets. Notes from a Narcissistic Negro and Other N Words is an unflinching exploration of the trauma resulting from the abuse, and the triumph of recovery. The design and Production Team includes projection and sound design by Jason Williams, lighting design by Ian McDonald, and set design by Josh Iacovelli. Nicole Jesson and Malini Singh McDonald, founder of Theatre Beyond Broadway, as producers.

Elizabeth June is an actor, writer, singer and educator. A graduate of The Actors Studio Drama School MFA program, Elizabeth June is a native New Yorker. Mentored by Dean James Lipton, Elizabeth June performed her thesis The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe, directed by Malini Singh McDonald, at the hallowed Actors Studio. Though she creates predominantly for the theatre, Elizabeth June has a recurring role on Jerry Bruckheimer's Hightown, and has been seen on Criminal Minds, Manhunt, Fresh Off the Boat and Tyler Perry's Young Dylan. She has played American abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman several times, most notably on Black-ish Season 1 Episode 4 Crazy Mom. Selected theatre credits include: Balm in Gilead (Barefoot Theatre Company feat. Anna Chlumsky), Don't Explain (Nuyorican Poets Cafe feat. Ron Cephas Jones), Missing Celia Rose (Orlando Shakes feat. Rus Blackwell), and The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel (Robey Theatre Company feat. Jovan Adepo). As an educator, she can be found outside the classroom on YouTube bringing Jambo with Miss June to young audiences. Her gospel singing career includes singing with ensembles on Bobby Jones Gospel (BET), McDonald's Gospelfest, Al Sharpton's National Action Network and touring England, Scotland, Wales, Germany, France, Belgium and Israel. IG: nnnjunejaja

Malini Singh McDonald, Director & Producer: A native New Yorker who has been involved in the arts for her entire life. She received her MPA at Baruch where she received her BA in Theatre Arts and English Literature. She has an MFA in Directing from The Actors Studio Drama School. Select theatre credits include the revival of Godspell (Producer, Broadway Revival); The Year of Living Dangerously (Publicist, 54 Below); Whiskey Pants: The Mayor of Williamsburg (Publicist, HERE Arts Center); From Ship to Shape (Publicist, Winner of Two United Solo Awards); The Eternal Space (Associate Producer & Marketing Director, Theatre Row); The Wiz (Director, Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Liberia); Torch Song Trilogy (Director, ATA). Malini is also the founder of Theatre Beyond Broadway which provides a platform to promote and support independent artists. TBB represents a broad range of artists through producing, publicity, education and a podcast. Malini is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and has collaborated with New Perspectives Theatre Company, The Anthropologists, Neo-Political Cowgirls, Broadway Artists Connection, and Mind the Art Entertainment. Malini has been recognized for her role in the community with the Woman of Distinction Award for her contribution to Media, Arts and Culture from the City of New York. www.malinism.com

Ian McDonald, Light Design & Tech Direction: Ian is a New York based actor who has appeared on stage and screen over the past two decades. Previous roles include Ed (Torch Song Trilogy), The Baker (Into The Woods), and Hamlet (Hamlet). He is also an accomplished scenic and lighting designer, having designed for local, regional, and Off-Broadway productions. Production credits include Other Desert Cities (scenic design), Home on the Mornin' Train (scenic and lighting design), Deserters (lighting design), Cats (master carpenter), Mamma Mia! (master carpenter), Little Rock (technical director). He currently teaches Stagecraft and Acting at the University of Bridgeport in Fairfield County, and is the Director of Events for Paier College in Connecticut.

Josh Iacovelli, Set Design: Josh has over 20 years of experience in theatre and television His roles span from production design, art direction and scenic design. From fabrication to ideation, Josh has spent his entire career making ideas into reality. Favorite favorite design credits include: Broadway and The Bard starring Len Cariou, The Office a Musical Parody (dir. Donald Garverick), Friends the Musical Parody (dir. Paul Stancato), The Zero Hour (dir. Piper Laurie), Hit Her with the Skates (dir Michael Schiralli), Disaster the Musical (dir. Jack Plotnick), The Babies (dir. Lloyd J. Schwartz), and The Book of Merman (dir. Joe Langworth) Bartenders starring Lou Mustillo. Other notable credits include long-running Off-Broadway hits such as Danny and Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical, Dietrich and Chevalier starring Robert Cuccioli, Cougar the Musical, Sistas the Musical and It's Just Sex, and Missed Connections. Josh recently designed and directed Trial on the Potomac starting Rich Little. Josh received his BA in Theatre and Direction from Stockton University and his MFA from The Actors Studio Drama School at New School University. www.JoshIacovelli.com

Jason S. Williams, Sound & Projection Design: Co-Founder of SilverLox Films, Jason S. Williams has studied film at Full Sail University and has worked with the Florida Film Festival, NY Television and Film Festival, Hamptons Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. His films have been featured in the Texas Black Film Festival, Queens Film Festival, Enzian Film Slam, Brouhaha Film Festival, Urban Action International Film Showcase and the Screen Actors Guild Foundation Short Film Showcase. Jason is a film editor, screenwriter, director and fight coordinator as he is both a film artist and martial artist. IG: silverloxfilms

Nicole Jesson, Producer: A graduate of Emerson College and The Actors Studio Drama School, Nicole has been fortunate to work with great actors, writers and directors during her career including the amazing team of Elizabeth June and Malini Singh McDonald. From her time in Boston working at The Huntington Theatre, Gloucester Stage, Wellesley Summer Theatre, The Delvena Theatre and Cat Box Cabaret, she was able to collaborate with Nora Hussey (recipient 3x Moss Hart Award), Tom Caruso (D: Emojiland, Southern Comfort; AD: Mama Mia!, Mathilda), and Israel Horovitz (2x Obies, Drama Desk, Elliot Norton among others). In addition to working on stage and screen, Nicole has authored a children's book, Iggy the Snake, and hopes to bring more of her works to print. IG: nicojess88

Theatre Beyond Broadway ("TBB") is a platform that fosters and promotes the independent artist with a focus on amplifying the diverse voices in an inclusive theatrical experience. TBB enriches their artists and supporters via an online community of indie artists; a podcast featuring interviews with theatre professionals including Broadway producers, executive directors, career coaches, playwrights, and more; a resource which includes reviews and highlights of artists work; productions of original works; and programs educating students on making better choices in campus life through theatre and creating leadership qualities.

Current projects include: Runtime Error by Elana Gartner, Hellish Delights, a Collection of One-Acts by Scott C. Sickles, Insert Name: The DNA Play by Elizabeth June, Alexandra de Suze, Nicole Jesson and Malini Singh McDonald. Past projects include: The Cherry Orchard (Theatre of the Expendable), Hamlet: The Viking Prince of Denmark (Black Henna Productions), Broadway Artist Connection (The Laurie Beechman Theatre) From Ship to Shape by Walker Vreeland (United Solo), No Man's Land (The Anthropologists, Theatre Lab).

