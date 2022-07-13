NOTE DAME DE PARIS Announces Rush Policies

Beginning with its first preview today, Wednesday, July 13, the international musical phenomenon Notre Dame de Paris is offering both a mobile TodayTix rush and in-person student rush for all performances. Details for each are as follows:

A limited number of $32 rush tickets will be available each performance day on TodayTix. Users must download the TodayTix app and "unlock" the rush program beforehand by posting about it on social media. Each morning at 9 am, rush tickets will become available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis for that afternoon's and/or evening's show. Users can set an alert to be notified when the rush opens each day. Users can request up to two tickets each, and seating locations are subject to availability.

A limited number of $32 student rush tickets will be available before each performance in-person at the box office. A valid student ID must be presented to purchase tickets at the David H. Koch Theater Box Office (20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023). Tickets will be made available when the box office opens (10am Wednesday - Saturday, 11:30am Sunday) for that day's performance(s) only. Tickets are limited to two (2) per person and some seats may be partial view. Locations are subject to availability. Offer may be revoked at any time based on prior sales. Cash and credit cards accepted.



After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris makes its long-awaited New York City debut tonight, Wednesday, July 13. The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play through July 24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. The production will open on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, with a special Gala performance.



Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel, Notre Dame de Paris [The Hunchback of Notre Dame], telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo, and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, has inspired generations of readers, and his been adapted for films, operas, ballets, and television shows.



In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.



The score of Notre Dame de Paris has also produced two hit singles: "Belle," which has received airplay in 17 countries, and "Vivre," recorded in English as "Live (for the One I Love)," and a major hit for Céline Dion.



Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.