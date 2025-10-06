N'Kenge, Christina Bianco and More to Perform at 10th Annual Healing TREE Gala 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Healing TREE is hosting their 10th Annual, star-studded Gala in New York City on Saturday, October 18th. The in-person event is being held, for the fourth year in a row, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003), a legendary, 1847 mansion, treasure of the Gilded Age and National Historic Landmark. The Gala begins at 7pm est, with VIP ticket holders arriving at 6pm est for a Private, Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception with Stars.

This year's Gala will feature familiar faces from Broadway, film and television. The lineup includes Tony, Emmy and Grammy Nominee N’Kenge, West End favorite Christina Bianco, Broadway’s Pooya Mohseni (English, OBC) and Mia Pinero (Sweeney Todd, West Side Story), film and television stars John Magaro (Past Lives, The Big Short) and Kevin Kilner (Raising Helen, Home Alone 3), Award-winning Touring/Recording Artist and Theatrical Composer Lila Blue, American Jazz Band Annie Hägg’s Hot Five, Magician and Mentalist Dan Winter and Best-Selling Author, EMDR Trainer and Expressive Artist Dr. Jamie Marich. Dr. Jessica Means will Music Direct. Healing TREE Founding Executive + Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami will also perform and is producing the event, with Janelle Yull co-producing.

Support Healing TREE’s life-saving work continuing another year by joining in this elegant evening featuring fantastic entertainment, delectable food and drinks, an exclusive auction, and a chance to learn first-hand about their transformative programs. All in-person tickets include a 3-course, Plated Dinner and Premium Open Bar. There will be a Red Carpet Entrance and the Attire is Creative Cocktail to Black Tie. Tickets are $215 for General Admission and $265 for VIP Tickets (includes Private, Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception with Stars.) There will also be an online auction from October 11th through the event. Items range from Exotic Travel Destinations, to a Taylor Swift Signed Acoustic Guitar, to a NBA Legends Limited Edition Basketball Autographed by Jordan, Johnson and Bird, to Coachings with Broadway Performers, Self Care Items, Autographed Books from the Mental Health Space and Much More!