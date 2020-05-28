Musical Theatre Factory Presents BLUE INK: A NIGHT WITH JILLIAN WALKER

Musical Theatre Factory Tune In Tuesdays continues on June 2nd with Blue Ink: A Night with Jillian Walker. Blue Ink is sacred space. It's an elegant lecture and calling down. It's a performance of invitation, declaration, reclamation. It's dramaturgy of the spirit. Join Jillian Walker for a night of soul-singing that samples from an array of her original works; including selections from her ancestor-revering epic, SKiNFoLK: An American Show, which had its world premiere at The Bushwick Starr in February 2020. SKiNFoLK was a A NY Times Critic's Pick, and donned Highbrow and Brilliant by the NyMag Matrix, and closed early due to the pandemic.

Mei Ann Teo (Producing Artistic Director) at MTF say, "Jillian Walker has the special gift of opening portals via history to bring us into the present and help us envision the future. Especially now, Blue Ink offers an opportunity of contemplation through stunning music and rich thoughts for healing and thriving. "

MTF will stream the concert as a YouTube Premiere at 8PM EST on June 2, 2020. In addition, Jillian will host a live pre- and post- show party on MTF's instagram account. Starting at 7:50 Jillian will go live to welcome viewers and host a short pre-show with MTF Producing Artistic Director Mei Ann Teo to jam on the concept of Blue Ink-what is it? As well as read some of her writing about Blue Ink and talk about her recently premiered work, SKiNFoLK: An American Show. When the concert video ends at approximately 9:20pm, Jillian hosts a post-show conversation theorizing circle, where we will share ideas together and continue to live in the black feminist thought the concert is so inspired by. Jillian will share openly where she is in her questions and how she is thinking about the themes of Blue Ink. You are invited to bring your questions, thoughts and ideas, too, for an open dialogic intended to inspire us in the coming days.

Jillian Walker says, "I am so thrilled to be with people again; to mourn and to celebrate how we've grown in the black feminist questions of Blue Ink. Being in the Deep Down together is my favorite thing."

Link to the Blue Ink: A Night with Jillian Walker Facebook event can be found here.

Viewers wishing to participate in the pre- and post- show experience can follow @MTFmusicals on Instagram.

MTF's TUNE IN series will continue with rebroadcasts of the following concerts, all filmed live at Joe's Pub. All streams will begin at 8PM EST with the live pre-show beginning at 7:50PM:

June 16, 2020: AriDy Nox & Brandon Webster presents The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story

June 30, Diana Oh presents Diana Oh in Concert

July 14, 2020: Cheeyang Ng presents Who is Cheeyang Ng?

And more to come! Links to all forthcoming events will be continually updated on MTF's Facebook Page.

Photo Credit: Mari Uchida

