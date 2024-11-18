Mike Bencivenga's TALK OF THE TOWN to Have Staged Reading at The Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Players will present the staged reading of "Talk of the Town," by acclaimed playwright Mike Bencivenga, as part of their esteemed Playwrights Take the Stage series. The event will take place on November 21, featuring a one-night-only performance that showcases the talents of members and colleagues of The Players in producing, directing, and acting roles.

"Talk of the Town" is a full-length comedy adapted from James Thurber's beloved memoir "The Years With Ross," which delves into the fascinating early days of The New Yorker magazine. The play provides a humorous and insightful look at the magazine's idiosyncratic founder and editor, Harold Ross, and traces the rise of James Thurber from a small-town newspaperman in Ohio to an internationally celebrated humorist and cartoonist.

While this series at The Players is generally focused on juried submissions from club members, this presentation is notable as it stems from the last of the club's pre-pandemic "Open Door" play competitions, which invited non-members to submit their work for consideration. Theatre Committee Chair Nichole Donjé noted that Mike Bencivenga's work had been on her wish list since he came to the committee's attention in 2019.

"We have been looking for the right opportunity to collaborate with Mike, and 'Talk of the Town' is an outstanding match for our audience," said Donjé.

Bencivenga, whose extensive career spans theater, film, and television, has garnered numerous accolades for his work. This engagement with The Players marks a union of theatrical craftsmanship with the rich cultural tradition of one of New York's most historic membership clubs. Learn more about him at mikebencivenga.com

Directed by Donjé, the staged reading of "Talk of the Town" represents a continuation of The Players commitment to supporting exceptional playwriting and offering its members unique opportunities to engage with the performing, visual, and literary arts. The event is open to club members and invited guests.

