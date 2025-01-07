Melissa Gilbert and Mark Mose Will Lead STILL Off-Broadway Beginning This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Still by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, will star Melissa Gilbert ("Little House On The Prairie," "Secrets & Lies") and Mark Moses ("Desperate Housewives," "Mad Men"). The 8-week return engagement begins performances January 28, 2025 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture's Loreto Theater (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The official opening night is Thursday, February 6 at 6:30PM.

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, they are getting a second chance at first love. Single, and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again. But Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans. Still is a funny yet heart-wrenching story for anyone who has ever wondered “what if?”.

“I'm so excited to be a part of this production of Still," says Melissa Gilbert. "This play has such meaning for me. The core questions are absolutely vital to who we are and who we want to be as Americans. Can we put our differences aside for love? Is love enough?“

“This play is very personal for me," says playwright Lia Romeo. “I was married to someone I cared deeply about, but we disagreed on some important issues. I found myself wondering what to do when you love someone, but you hate some of the things that person believes. I wrote the play to try to figure it out… and I didn't, but I did realize that it's a question that resonates with a lot of people. The world looks different – and scarier – now than when I first wrote Still, and I think the questions the play asks are even more important. Instead of responding with contempt when we disagree, how can we engage? Conversation is the only way to change minds, and I hope this play can be a piece of that conversation."

Still features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costume design by Barbara Bell, lighting design by Reza Behat, and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo. Stuart Metcalf is the production manager and Hillel Friedman and Rashad Chambers of Evan Bernardin Productions are General Managers. Marketing and Advertising is by Table 7 Strategy, and casting is by Karie Koppel Casting.

This return engagement of Still follows a successful run at Vermont's Dorset Theatre Festival in 2023, and its subsequent Off-Broadway premiere at the DR2 Theatre in Spring 2024.

Comments