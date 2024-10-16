McKinley Belcher III and Uly Schlesinger to Star in A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Guide for the Homesick, a gripping play by Ken Urban, will make its return to the stage under the direction of Shira Milikowsky. Featuring McKinley Belcher III (Broadway's Death of a Salesman, Eric, Zero Day) and Uly Schlesinger (HBO's “ Genera+ion”), this emotionally charged drama explores compassion, guilt, and the search for redemption. It will begin performances on December 6, before its opening night on December 12, 2024, and run through February 2, 2025.

Set in a hotel room in Amsterdam, A Guide for the Homesick tells the story of two Americans, Teddy and Jeremy, who are drawn together by their shared isolation and haunting secrets. Teddy is seeking companionship for the night, while Jeremy is searching for a moment of distraction. As they open up about their troubled pasts, the narrative shifts between the present and the past, with the two actors portraying four roles. Themes of guilt, moral ambiguity, and the possibility of forgiveness are at the core of this play, which builds to an unforgettable emotional crescendo.

"A Guide to the Homesick is a wildly original, riveting drama that expands the boundaries of what an 80-minute play can do. With two actors switching between four roles, the narrative leaps between the present and the past, creating an emotional pressure cooker. At its root, it's a play about compassion—how do we hold compassion even for ourselves when we've done something that may seem unforgivable?"

— Shira Milikowsky, Director.

The design team includes Set Design by Lawrence Moten III, Lighting Design by Abigail Hoke-Brady, Costume Design by David C. Woolard, Sound Design by Daniel Kluger, Fight Director is J. David Brimmer, and Production Manager is Sarah Schetter. This production is general managed by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon and is produced by Gold Milikowsky Group and Lisa Dozier Shacket.

A Guide for the Homesick will run at DR2 Theatre Tuesday through Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM and 7 PM. Tickets are priced between $49 and $129 and can be purchased by visiting www.AGuideForTheHomesick.com.

Holiday Schedule Exceptions: The show is DARK on Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas) and Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day); it will only play at 3 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve). e is located at 103 East 15 Street.

