Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders and More to Star in WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater
The cast also features Sally Murphy, Laila Robins and Yvonne Woods.
The Public Theater has revealed the complete cast for the world premiere production of WE'LL SEE, written and directed by Tony Award winner Richard Nelson. The beloved Apple Family will once again grace The Public's stage with timely conversation around the dinner table for the first time since 2013. After three recent presentations on Zoom over the course of the pandemic, the latest installment will take place on the eve of the 2026 midterm elections. Performances will begin in The Public's Barbaralee Theater on Sunday, October 25 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, November 22, with an official opening night on the day the show takes place—Tuesday, November 3.
The latest in Richard Nelson's The Rhinebeck Panorama, his acclaimed 12-play series about three families in Rhinebeck, New York, WE'LL SEE follows the Apple family on midterm election day, November 3, 2026. The Apples are anxious, looking for a way to get through the night. They gather at Barbara's for a family dinner. They tell stories, catch up, laugh, make fun of themselves, eat, sing, and talk about their lives and the incidental moments of their day, while asking themselves a question: “Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?”
Reprising their roles as the Apple family, WE'LL SEE will feature Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard). Yvonne Woods (Yvonne) will join this iteration as Richard's partner.
The Public's production of WE'LL SEE will feature scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design and composition by Scott Lehrer. Nicole Caroselli will be the production stage manager and Molly Foy will be the stage manager.
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