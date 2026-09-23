THE BLUE VIOLINIST OVER WEST END AVENUE Cast Set for World Premiere

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The Prism Stage Company and Cate Cammarata has announced the full cast for the world premiere of The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue, written by Debbie Goodstein and directed by Jonathan Silverstein, running Off-Broadway October 28 - December 5, 2026 in a limited six-week engagement at Theatre Row (Theatre Five), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City. Opening night is November 1.

The cast includes Ali Axelrad (H*tler's Tasters at Rogue Machine, Peter Pan at PAC), Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic at MTC, Passage at Soho Rep), Etai Benson (Broadway: Company & The Band's Visit), Harrison Bryan (Marcel on the Train at CSC, A Patron of the Arts at Cherry Lane), Lauriel Friedman (Broadway: Prayer for the French Republic, Tech Support at 59E59), Adam Heller (Broadway: Some Like It Hot & It Shoulda Been You), Rory Kulz (Prisoncore! at Exponential Festival, Travels with My Aunt with Keen Company), Mike Labbadia (The Assassination of Julius Caesar with Bedlam, Ivanov with New American Ensemble) and Barbara Walsh (Broadway: Falsettos & Company).

The Stein family gathers on Manhattan's Upper West Side to celebrate an engagement. But when their youngest son brings home his new girlfriend, the joyful occasion unravels as her views about Israel reveal old wounds, buried secrets, and divisions that may be impossible to overcome. As a mysterious blue violinist watches over them, three generations must confront what it means to remain a family when the people they love no longer see the world in the same way. Inspired by the spirit of Sholem Aleichem's Tevye, The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue is a funny, provocative, and deeply moving new play about family, faith, identity, and the enduring-and sometimes fragile-power of love.

Sarah Parker joins the production as Choreographer. As previously announced, the creative team includes scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by Jennifer Paar, lighting design by David Lander and original music and sound design by Daniel Baker.

General Management by Perry Street Theatricals (Martin Platt & Kayleigh Laymon). Shane Schnetzler is Production Stage Manager and Genevieve Dornemann is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Judy Bowman. Production Management by Write Act Corp/John Lant. Advertising/Marketing by Table 7 Strategy. Press Representative is David Gibbs/Darr Publicity.

Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Special opening night show on Sunday, November 1 at 5pm. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $49 - $99.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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