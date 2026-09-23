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THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends At The Public Through Early December

Performances will now run through December 6.

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THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends At The Public Through Early December

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON has now been extended at The Public Theater through December 6. Tickets will go on sale for the additional 2 weeks tomorrow to the general public.

The complete actor-musician ensemble of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON includes Jo Brook (Swing), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Understudy), Andrew Durand (Reverthi/Benjamin Button), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Understudy), Katie Horner (Treth/Understudy), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Casey Martin Klein (Swing),

Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Understudy), Morgan Morse (Tonnow), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Understudy), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir).

The Public's production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will feature scenic design by Jethro Compton, costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound. Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark will provide orchestrations and arrangements for the production and serve as the music supervisors. Aspinall will also be the production's music director. Additional production positions will be filled at a later date.

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